Zulum Inaugurates Remodelled School for Vulnerable Girls

*Disburses N1bn to SMEs in five LGAs

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Thursday inaugurated a fully remodelled “Second Chance School” for vulnerable girls and women in Biu Local Government Area.

Governor Zulum also disbursed N1 billion to small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) across five local government areas in Southern Borno.



The newly inaugurated facility is part of a strategic initiative designed to offer adult women, including those who missed formal education or dropped out of school due to prevailing challenges, a pathway to self-reliance.

The school’s curriculum is tailored towards providing comprehensive skills’ acquisition, critical digital knowledge and basic literacy, and numeracy training.



With the Biu centre now operational, Zulum’s administration has established three such schools across the state, with existing centres already operational in Maiduguri and Bama.

Meanwhile, the targeted LGAs for disbursed N1 billion to SMEs include Biu, Hawul, Shani, Bayo and Kwaya-Kusar, with the funds intended to support entrepreneurs and enhance business sustainability.



Zulum explained that the direct injection of capital into the SME sector is essential for driving grassroots development and fostering self-reliance in the post-insurgency recovery phase.

In a related development aimed at tackling youth restiveness and promoting social stability, Zulum has ordered immediate employment of 200 young individuals from the Biu Local Government Area.



After the inauguration, Zulum visited Biu Specialist Hospital where he announced the immediate and automatic employment of a number of dedicated volunteer health workers who have served tirelessly.

He also inspected the 100-unit teachers’ housing estate under construction in Biu Town. The estate is part of the Borno State Government’s motivational strategy to attract and retain qualified teaching professionals in public schools.

The governor has also directed immediate commencement of rehabilitation work on the Borno State Hotel Annexe in Biu.