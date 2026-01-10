Zulum Begins Construction of 2 Mega Schools in Hawul

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has commenced the construction of two new mega schools in Hawul Local Government Area of the state.

A 48-classroom High Islamic College located in Shafa, started on Wednesday, will operate under the accredited curriculum of the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), designed to provide a holistic and modern Islamic education.

Zulum explained that the construction of High Islamic Colleges is part of his campaign promise, which will blend formal education with the study of authentic Islamic knowledge and allow learners to study digital knowledge, numeracy, literacy, and vocational skills.



The second mega school project launched by the governor is situated in Marama and is aimed at expanding access to quality educational facilities across the LGAs by the Zulum administration.

During his visit, Zulum also announced a plan for the recruitment of additional teachers, stating, “I am happy to lay the foundation of a mega school in Marama Town. We are going to support you in all ramifications. In line with my campaign promises to deliver and transform the education sector, this government will construct a befitting two-storey building with 36 classrooms, in addition to other facilities.

“Due to a shortage of teachers, we must recruit competent teachers who are indigenes of Marama to teach in this school,” Zulum stated.

He was assisted with the foundation-laying by the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe.

Also, Zulum visited the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Azare, also in Hawul Local Government Area, a facility that was rehabilitated and donated by the state government to fast-track the take-off of the hospital.

Zulum also inaugurated projects executed by Hawul Local Government, including a shopping complex and market stalls.

The governor was accompanied by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South); former Deputy Governors, Usman Mamman Durkwa and Ali Abubakar Jatau; Hon. Bukar Talba (House of Representatives); the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Abdullahi Musa Askira; members of the State Assembly; commissioners; local government chairmen; and other stakeholders from Southern Borno.