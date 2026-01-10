Wizkid Becomes First African Artiste to Surpass 10 Billion Streams On Spotify

Erizia Rubyjeana

Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, has made history by becoming the first African artiste to surpass 10 billion streams on Spotify, underlining his global reach and enduring influence.



Latest figures as of January 2026 showed Wizkid leading Africa’s most-streamed artists on the platform, ahead of Burna Boy, who has recorded more than 9.5 billion streams. Rema ranked third with 5.6 billion streams, while Tems has crossed 4.4 billion. South African star Tyla follows with 3.7 billion streams, with Ayra Starr close behind at 3.3 billion.



Much of Wizkid’s streaming success was driven by global hits, including ‘One Dance’ with Drake, which has amassed nearly four billion streams, and ‘Essence’ featuring Tems, which has surpassed 334 million streams.

His third studio album, ‘Made In Lagos’ (Deluxe), remains his most-streamed project on Spotify, with more than one billion streams, reinforcing its status as a defining Afrobeats release.



Beyond streaming milestones, Wizkid has earned international acclaim, including a Grammy Award for his collaboration with Beyoncé on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, alongside multiple BET, Soul Train, and Billboard Awards.

The milestone further cements Wizkid’s position as one of Africa’s most successful and globally influential music artists.