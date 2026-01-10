Senegal, Morocco Book AFCON 2025 Semifinals Tickets

Teranga Lions of Senegal and host Morocco yesterday booked their semifinal tickets for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), after defeating Mali and Cameroon respectively.

Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half tap-in was enough for Senegal to beat 10-man Mali.

The Everton forward was on hand to convert from five yards after Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra failed to gather Krepin Diatta’s low ball from the right.

Diarra tipped a shot from El Hadji Malick Diouf on to the bar in first-half stoppage time, just before Eagles captain and Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy denied Abdoulaye Diaby in the second half in Tangier before Diarra made saves from Sadio Mane and Pathe Ciss.

Ciss spurned another chance for the 2021 champions, shooting straight at Diarra after capitalising on a defensive error, and the Eagles keeper then diverted Lassine Camara’s dipping volley on to the right-hand post in added time.

Mali exit at the quarter-final stage for the second tournament in succession, with their talented squad rarely displaying their full potential in Morocco, while Pape Thiaw’s Senegal will remain in Tangier for a heavyweight showdown against Egypt or the Ivorians.

Meanwhile, a goal in each half, scored by Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari, was enough to see off their opponents, who rarely threatened.

Diaz tucked home from close range in the 26th minute after Ayoub El Kaabi’s flick on from a corner, using his thigh to nudge the ball into the net for his fifth goal of the tournament.

Saibiri’s goal also came from a set piece, firing home a low left-footed drive after picking up a loose ball from a free-kick.

Played in a febrile atmosphere reminiscent of those produced by North African fans at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, Walid Regragui’s side never looked in any real danger during an ill-tempered encounter.

They will have a huge home advantage again when they return to this stadium on Wednesday to play the winners of today’s quarter-final between Algeria and Nigeria.