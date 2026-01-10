Rivers: PANDEF Sets Up Reconciliation Committee to Avert Political Crisis

*Wike urges unity for Rivers’ progress

*Elders, CSOs, George fault planned removal of governor

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

With political tensions rising in Rivers State, following the move by the Rivers House of Assembly to impeach Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Ngozi Odu, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political organisation of the South-South, yesterday stepped in to prevent a full-blown crisis by initiating high-level intervention efforts.

Specifically, the group has set up a reconciliation committee chaired by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN).



This emerged as FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, clamoured for unity of purpose for the growth and progress of Rivers State.

Rivers State elders under the aegis of the Rivers Elders and Leadership Forum as well as some civil society groups condemned the impeachment notice issued to Fubara and Odu.

However, findings from Rivers showed that the State has remained peaceful and quiet, despite the looming political tension, even as reactions continue to trail the legislative action.



Members of the State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Martins Amaehwule, on Thursday, accused Fubara and Odu of gross misconduct, including misappropriation of public funds, obstructing the Rivers State House Assembly from performing her duties, others.



The Speaker, adopting the motion sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, and Silvanus Nwankwo, had mandated an investigation into the governor’s financial and administrative actions.

He further directed the transmission of the notice of the allegations to Fubara and Odu.

PANDEF has set up a reconciliation committee headed by Agabi. The group expressed concern over the decision of the Rivers State House of Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against the state’s top executive officials, warning that the situation, if not urgently addressed, could escalate into wider instability.



In a statement issued after a meeting of its Board of Trustees and National Executive Committee, PANDEF noted that Rivers State occupies a strategic position not only in the Niger Delta but also in Nigeria’s overall political stability and economic wellbeing, given its role in the oil and gas sector and its diverse population, including a sizeable expatriate community.



The statement was jointly issued and signed by PANDEF’s top leadership, including King Alfred Diete-Spiff, the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass and Co-Chairman of the Board of Trustees; Obong (Arc) Victor Attah, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Co-Chairman of the Board of Trustees; and Ambassador (Dr.) Godknows Boladei Igali, the National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum.

The group urged all parties involved in the renewed political imbroglio to exercise restraint and embrace dialogue, tolerance and mutual forbearance in the interest of peace and development.



“In keeping with its non-partisan posture and its role as a unifying, motherly platform for the region, PANDEF calls on all parties to sheathe the sword and place the welfare of the people above political differences,” the statement said,

It added that governance and development must now take precedence over confrontation.



PANDEF also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), elders of Rivers State, and other well-meaning Nigerians for previous and ongoing efforts aimed at restoring calm and stability in the State.

However, stressing its long-standing record in peace-building across the Niger Delta, the organisation announced the constitution of a high-level intervention team of eminent Nigerians to facilitate a peaceful and sustainable resolution of the crisis.



The reconciliation committee is chaired by Agabi, with former Edo North Senator, Obende Domingo, as vice chairman.

Other members include a former Minister of Housing, Essien Nduese; retired federal permanent secretary, Dr. Timiebi Koripamo-Agari; former Director of the Department of State Services, Chief Mike Ejiofor; and former Cross River State Attorney-General, Mrs. Nella Rabana-Andem (SAN).

The Deputy National Secretary of PANDEF, Prince Godwin Okotie, would serve as secretary of the committee.

Wike Urges Unity for Rivers’ Progress

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, yesterday clamoured for unity of purpose for the growth and progress of Rivers State.

He made the appeal during his ongoing “thank you” visit to Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers.

Wike noted that Andoni people had been experiencing progress and development as a result of unity, stressing the need for leaders at the local and state levels to remain united for the good of all.



He advised the people to continue to work together, assuring that more would come to Andoni if the leaders remained united.

The minister said politicians in the state were united under one umbrella, the “Renewed Hope Family” tagged Rainbow Coalition, to ensure the reelection of President Tinubu for a second term.



“We don’t have party allegiance in Rivers. What we have is a Rainbow Coalition under the Renewed Hope Family in pursuit of a common course and interest. You supported Tinubu in 2023, and today we are seeing the results. Do the same in 2027.

“For our local politics, at the appropriate time we will take a decision to correct the mistake we made in 2023,” Wike said.

The member representing Andoni in the Rivers Assembly, Ofiks Kagbang, said that Wike had done much for the constituency, pledging that the people would follow his directive in 2027.



“I am an Ijaw son and I want to let you know that ijaw people are grateful people. The one in the government house is a mistake and we will correct that mistake when the time comes,” he said.

Chairman of the Council, Mr. Prince Otuo, told Wike that he had united the leaders of the party in the area to mobilise support for Tinubu reelection for a second term in 2027.