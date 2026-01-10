Pope Leo Decries World’s ‘Zeal for War’ in Fiery Vatican Speech

Pope Leo has decried the use of military force as a means of achieving diplomatic goals yesterday, delivering an unusually fiery annual foreign policy speech in which he also called for human rights to be protected in Venezuela.

Leo, the first U.S. Pope, said the weakness of international organisations in the face of global conflicts was “a particular cause for concern”.

A diplomacy that promotes dialogue and seeks consensus among all parties is being replaced by a diplomacy based on force,” Leo told some 184 ambassadors accredited to the Vatican.

“War is back in vogue and a zeal for war is spreading,” said Leo, who was elected pope in May.

Referring to the capture by U.S. forces of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on the orders of President Donald Trump last weekend, the Pope called for world governments to “respect the will” of the Venezuelan people going forward.

Nations must “safeguard the human and civil rights” of Venezuelans, Leo added.

Leo’s comments were part of an address that is sometimes called the Pope’s “state of the world” speech. It was the first given by Leo, who was elected following the death of Pope Francis.

Both the U.S. and Venezuelan ambassadors to the Holy See were among those present for the event.

Leo, formerly the U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost, served as a missionary in Peru for decades before becoming Pope. He has previously criticised some of Trump’s policies, in particular on immigration, but did not mention the U.S. president by name in yesterday’s speech.

Pope had shown a more muted, diplomatic tone in the first eight months of his papacy compared to his predecessor Francis, who often grabbed headlines with off-the-cuff comments.

But in Friday’s 43-minute address, Leo used a more fiery tone — firmly condemning the world’s ongoing conflicts, but also blasting the practices of abortion, euthanasia and surrogate births.

In unusually firm language for a pontiff, Leo also warned that freedom of expression is “rapidly shrinking” in Western countries.

“A new Orwellian-style language is developing which, in an attempt to be increasingly inclusive, ends up excluding those who do not conform to the ideologies that are fuelling it,” he said.