Ogun Reads Riot Act Against Indiscriminate Refuse Dump

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government had read riot act against dumping of refuse on the road median and unauthorised location in the state, warning that anyone caught in the act would face a fine of N25,000 or be made to face prosecution.

The Managing Director of Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), Mr. Abayomi Hunye, gave the warning during a media parley organised by the Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

According to Hunye, environmental laws prescribe a fine of N25,000 for anyone caught dumping waste illegally, adding that offenders who are unable to pay the fine would be prosecuted, and upon conviction, may be liable to a fine of up to N2 million or a jail term of three months.

Hunye, who is also the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun, said OGWAMA had made arrangements to ensure seamless evacuation of waste in the state.

The managing director said within one year of his appointment as the head of the agency, OGWAMA purchased six new compactors, noting that the agency had only four compactors, before his appointment.

He equally disclosed that the revenue of the agency had increased from N900m to over N3bn while over 200 additional staff were appointed.

The managing director also said that the agency had purchased three buses to boost operations and welfare of staff in addition to incentives, especially for those waste evacuators.

Hunye dismissed the allegations of extortion levelled against him by members of the Association of Waste Management Vendors and Recyclers of Nigeria (AWMVRN) as false, baseless and mischievous, insisting that the claims were intended to tarnish his image and that of the agency.

Hunye said, “The allegations of extortion against my person are completely unfounded and baseless. At no point have I demanded or collected money from any operator, either directly or indirectly.

“The issue being raised has already been addressed. The association claimed to have written petitions to the Ogun State House of Assembly and the Commissioner of Police, yet no official communication was received by OGWAMA from any of these offices.

“The adjustment of fees being discussed is not new. It was implemented in 2024, and I find it curious that the same matter is being resurrected in 2026, after it had long been settled.

“Extortion involves the illegal collection of money for personal gain. All payments made by operators go directly into designated state government accounts. OGWAMA does not collect cash, and I have no personal interest in these payments beyond ensuring that due process and the law are strictly followed.”

Hunye, who used the medium to warn residents of the state to desist from dumping refuse on major roads and other unauthorised locations, stressed that such acts are against the law and attract stiff penalties.