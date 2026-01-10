Loveworld Invests $1.5 Million in African Youth Leadership Development in 13 Years

Sunday Ehigiator

Loveworld Incorporated, through the Future Africa Leaders Foundation (FALF), has invested not less than $1.5 million in prize money into the Future Africa Leaders Awards (FALA) over the past 13 years, as part of efforts to promote youth leadership and development across the African continent.



This was disclosed during a press conference and public presentation of the 2025 Future Africa Leaders Award Winners and Ambassadors, held recently in Lagos.

According to the organisers, the 2025 FALA ceremony, which took place on December 31, 2025 with participants joining from different parts of the world, saw 10 winners emerge from 30 shortlisted projects selected out of over 1,000 entries submitted from across Africa.



The special guest of honour was the immediate past President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, while the Chairman of FALA was former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Speaking at the press conference, a Member of the Central Executive Council of Loveworld Incorporated, Pastor Tuoyo Temisan, said the award had continued to produce young leaders making a measurable impact at national and continental levels.

According to him, several past winners have gone on to influence public policy, participate in governance processes and gain global recognition.

Temisan cited the example of a former Star Prize winner, Rose Sakala from Malawi, who has been actively involved in politics and policy formulation in her country, as well as engagements at the international level.

He also disclosed that a FALA awardee from Togo was invited by the country’s Minister of Youth and Development to contribute recommendations that eventually formed part of the national youth policy.

He added that in Nigeria, one of the award recipients has been involved in voter registration drives, election observation and civic education, particularly among young people, stressing that FALA serves as a platform that opens doors to greater opportunities and global visibility.

“Over the 13 editions of FALA, Pastor Chris has given over $1.5 million as award prize money. The Star Prize winner receives $25,000, and last year alone, $125,000 was given out. This is money well spent, as it enables the awardees to scale up the projects they are already implementing,” Temisan said.

Also speaking, the Senior Executive Officer of FALA, Dr. Olajumoke Ola-Akinsanya, expressed appreciation to Pastor Oyakhilome, who is also the Founder and Grand Patron of FALF. She said the foundation is driven by the belief that Africa possesses abundant resources and human capital to solve its own challenges.

“As our Founder has affirmed, Africa is one of the most blessed continents on earth. If we harness what God has placed here, we will not need handouts. These winners stand as proof that where there was need, they chose action, and where there were challenges, they saw possibilities,” she said.

Coordinator of FALA, Pastor Arinze Emmanuel, described the impact of the awardees’ projects across Africa as “superb,” calling on governments, corporate organisations and political leaders to support initiatives that empower young people.

The 2025 FALA winners include Ambassador Rejoice Waithera of Kenya, who emerged as the Star Prize Winner, Ambassador Francis Nyong of Nigeria, Ambassador Yvonne Tsumbirani of Zimbabwe, Ambassador Norman Chrispine Phiri of Zambia and Ambassador Josue of the Benin Republic. Others are Ambassador Abraham Ogbeche of Nigeria, Ambassador Rose Charles Kuba of South Sudan, Ambassador Grace Ndagire of Uganda, Ambassador Prince Amenpeni of Ghana and Ambassador Annette Ewusi of Cameroon.

The Star Prize winner, 23-year-old Rejoice Waithera, was described as a Kenyan visionary, agripreneur and humanitarian committed to national development through innovative solutions in food security, waste management and community health.

In response to concerns over GMO maize, she developed SOCAMI flour, a nutritious blend of sorghum, cassava and millet, which has gained acceptance as a safe and sustainable alternative.