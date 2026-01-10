Euracare Hospital Empathises with Chimamanda Adichie, Clarifies Circumstances of Son’s Death

Sunday Ehigiator

Euracare Multispecialist Hospital has expressed deep sympathy to renowned writer Chimamanda Adichie and her family over the death of their son, describing the loss as profound and heartbreaking.

In a statement issued by its management, the hospital extended its “deepest sympathies” to the family, noting that the loss of a child is “beyond words.”

It assured the family of its continued support during what it described as a deeply distressing period.

The hospital, however, said it was necessary to clarify what it termed inaccuracies in some reports circulating about the incident.

According to Euracare, the patient was critically ill and had been referred to its facility for specific diagnostic procedures after receiving treatment for a period of time at two paediatric centres.

It stated that upon the patient’s arrival, its internationally trained clinical team immediately provided care in line with established clinical protocols and internationally accepted medical standards, including the administration of sedation where clinically indicated.

The hospital added that it worked collaboratively with external medical teams as recommended by the family and ensured that all necessary clinical support was provided.

“Despite these concerted efforts, the patient sadly passed away less than 24 hours after presenting at our facility,” the statement said.

Euracare further disclosed that it has commenced a detailed investigation in line with its clinical governance standards and best practices, stressing its commitment to transparency and responsible engagement with all clinical and regulatory processes.

“As medical professionals, we carry the weight of this loss deeply,” the hospital said, adding that its priority remains compassion, patient safety, and the responsible handling of the matter, while respecting the family’s privacy and allowing due process to take its course.