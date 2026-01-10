Edo Doctors Threaten Strike Over Abduction, Killing of Colleagues

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

Doctors, under the umbrella of the Nigeria Medical Association, Edo State chapter, have threatened to down their tools over the abduction of two of their colleagues and the subsequent killing of one by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

State chairman of the association, Dr. Eustace Oseghale, disclosed this in a statement in Benin, yesterday.

Oseghale said the withdrawal of medical services across the state would commence at 8a.m. today due to the abduction of two doctors between January 1 and 2, 2026.



He said the kidnapping incident raises concerns about healthcare professionals’ safety in the state, threatening their lives and undermining healthcare delivery.

“We urge a swift resolution and the safe return of our colleagues. Security operatives should take this seriously, as they’ll be held responsible for the consequences of our action,” he said.

This was as doctors in Auchi, Edo North senatorial district, yesterday marched through the streets demanding the release of their colleague in Kidnappers’ den.



Speaking, the NMA chairman in the zone, Dr. Ifijeh Patrick, said the protest was to draw the attention of governments, security agencies, traditional institutions and other stakeholders to the growing threat to their lives and professional duties.

Patrick who called for the immediate and decisive action to curb kidnapping and violent crimes in the area opined that the loss of a colleague has left many of them and others traumatised and uncertain about their safety.

While noting that doctors save lives every day, he added that their own lives are constantly under threat and that they are no longer safe going to work or returning home.

According to him, “we save lives every day, yet our own lives are constantly under threat. We are no longer safe going to work or returning home. This must stop.

“Our demands are simple. Secure the release of the kidnapped doctor, stop the killings, and make Edo North safe for everyone,” he appealed.

The protesting doctors who were also at the Palace of the Otaru of Auchi, the Edo University Teaching Hospital, Auchi, Edo University, Iyamho and the Police Area Command, Auchi, expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation in the area.

He warned that if their demands were not met, doctors across Edo State would embark on a total shutdown of medical services after 72 hours.