2027: Mbah Vows to Make Nkanu Proud After Royal Fathers’ Endorsement

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has assured the people of Nkanu land and Enugu State in general that he would continue to make them proud, serving with integrity and the full measure of his capacity.

Mbah gave the assurances yesterday, at the 50th coronation anniversary celebration of the traditional rule of Ihuokpara in Nkanu East Local Government Area, HRM Igwe Fidelis Ogbu Nwatu, who is also the Grand Patron of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council.

The governor was reacting to his endorsement through the presentation of an ofo staff, the Igbo symbol of authority, truth and justice, by Igwe Nwatu and traditional rulers of Nkanu land, assisted by the Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Ruler Council, HRM Igwe Samuel Asadu.

“I would like to begin by thanking our elders and our revered royal fathers for the event of today and what has just happened. The weight, import and significance of the Ofo I have just received cannot be lost on me as an Nkanu man.

“In our culture, what you see me holding in my left hand is beyond symbols because our traditional rulers are the representatives of our ancestors. I am sure they must have communed with our ancestors for today’s event to take place. We have our ancestors speaking through them.

“So, this is not an ordinary honour. This is trust, authority and it has been conferred on me by no other but by my people. It is an honour bestowed on me by my kinsmen that can never be compared to any other honour under the sun.

“I know that this endorsement is for us to continue to serve Ndi Enugu and it comes with responsibility. I understand that clearly. And I want to reassure our elders and traditional rulers that I will continue to serve Ndi Enugu with humility and with all the energy that I have and every fibre of my being, making you proud. You will never regret your action,” a statement quoted Mbah to have said.

He felicitated the celebrant for his meritorious service to his people and the Igbo land in the past 50 years, saying his longevity on the throne showed that the people, the ancestors and God were pleased with him.

“50 Years of service on the throne cannot be achieved by force. If a man has served his people for 50 years and they gathered so massively as we are seeing here today to celebrate him, then it is a reflection of honour to a man, who has dedicated his time in service to his community. So, we join rejoicing and congratulating him.

“So, on behalf of the Government and good people of Enugu State, I convey our hearty felicitations. May God grant you many more years so that we can continue to benefit from your wealth of experience, wisdom, and knowledge,” he added.

Mbah equally reassured the traditional rulers of a major improvement in their welfare starting from this month.

“We know that the traditional rulers are the custodians of our values, memory, and culture. As a government, we will provide the structure and the system that work with the soul of this traditional institution, which is why in our budget this year, we placed their welfare as top priority to the government.

“So, when you receive your alerts starting for the month of January this 2026 and going forward, you are going to feel something that is humongous that you will not be able to contain your excitement. We are also going to provide vehicles to all our principal officers of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council,” he added.

Meanwhile, presenting the Ofo staff, the celebrant, who spoke on behalf of other royal fathers cited what he described as Mbah’s exceptional governance and landmark projects, noting that Enugu State never had it so good. He said the Ofo staff was an endorsement to continue his good work.

Other highpoints of the celebration was the unveiling of the book: ‘Leadership as Service: A Portrait of Stewardship, Justice and Peace’ authored by Igwe Nwatu and cutting of golden jubilee cake by the celebrant flanked by Mbah and other signatories.