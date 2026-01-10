2027: Kalu, Orji Lead Abia APC Plot to Unseat Otti

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Two former Governors of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North) and Chief Theodore Ahamefule Orji, alongside other former political leaders, have formed an alliance whose sole objective is to unseat Governor Alex Otti and win all elective positions in Abia for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

The duo, leading other key political figures who served in various capacities in Abia State between 2009 and 2023, met in Umuahia, yesterday, and resolved to forge a common front they christened, ‘The Team,’ a platform for their political battle against Otti and other anti-APC interests.

The group also resolved to institute a legal action against Otti for allegedly running Abia from his Nvosi country home instead of the Government House, Umuahia.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, while addressing the gathering, described the assembly as a platform for experienced leaders who want to reclaim their relevance in the state’s political landscape.

Kalu proposed expanding the group to include all former political office holders from the specified period, emphasising that their collective contributions to Abia’s development should not be dismissed with a wave of the hand.

Kalu rejected narratives portraying previous governments as ineffective, insisting that their legacies live on.

According to him, governance was a continuous process, likening leadership to a relay race.

“Leadership is a relay,” the Abia North Senator said, adding, “I handed over to Senator T.A. Orji, who handed over to Okezie Ikpeazu. No single individual can claim we achieved nothing. If we did nothing, where would our people be today?”

The senator underscored the group’s clear objective: to effect political power change in Abia State come 2027 general elections.

He highlighted that the platform transcends party lines and was open to alliances and collaborations, irrespective of political affiliations.

In addition, the group resolved to institute legal action seeking to compel Governor Otti to relocate from his private residence in Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South local government area, to the Government House in Umuahia, Abia’s seat of power.

The resolution was contained in a communiqué issued in Umuahia at the end of the second meeting The Team, an interest group of Abia APC.

The communiqué was signed by former Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as chairman, Senator Theodore Orji as First Vice Chairman, and former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as Second Vice Chairman.

The meeting also resolved to expand the membership of the group to include individuals who held political offices in the state between 2009 and 2023.

The communiqué, which was read by Professor Victor Oye, further announced the group’s decision to adopt President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its sole presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

According to the communiqué, the group unanimously endorsed President Tinubu for a second term in office and pledged to work towards securing the governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats for the All Progressives Congress in 2027. Members were urged to strengthen internal cohesion, set aside grievances and work collectively towards the objectives of the group.

The Team, according to the communiqué, constituted a Technical Committee chaired by Professor ACB Agbazuere, with Sir Don Ubani as Secretary, alongside one representative from each of the 17 local government areas of the state.

The committee was mandated to initiate legal proceedings to compel Governor Otti to conduct official state business from the Government House in Umuahia rather than from his residence in Nvosi.

The technical committee was further tasked with advising the group on the scheduling of subsequent meetings.

A motion for the adoption of the communiqué was moved by a former member of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Obinna Ekeke, and seconded by a former chairman of Ukwa West Local Government Area, Uzoroma Nwachi. The motion was subsequently put to a voice vote by a former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji.