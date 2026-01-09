Ugochinyere Quits PDP, Joins APP

Amby Uneze in Owerri





Member representing Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to the Action Peoples Party (APP).

The Chairman, House Committee on petroleum downstream sector, defected along with members of other opposition parties at a ceremony held in his Constituency on Wednesday, December 7, 2026.

The occasion, held at St. Peter’s Field, Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area of the State, marked the end of his PDP membership and the beginning of a new era in APP.

The event drew widespread attention and underscored the growing momentum of in the state.

On hand to receive him were the national leadership of APP, led by its National Chairman, Uchenna Nnadi.

Playing host were members of the Imo State Interim Executive Committee, led by Hon. Ernest Njesi, who ensured the seamless integration of Rt. Hon. Ugochinyere into the party as their presence highlighted the unity and organizational strength of the party at both national and state levels.

Also gracing the occasion was the state leader of APP, Mazi Chima Matthew Amadi, alongside members of The Mazi Organization (TMO), prominent among whom were Hon. Henry Onwukwe and Hon. Michael Crown Njoku.