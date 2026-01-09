NUPRC, NMDPRA Deepen Partnership, Set to Resolve Regulatory Overlaps, Other Issues

• Eyesan seeks support on ongoing licensing round

•Upstream regulator fixes January 14 for pre-bid conference on 2025 licensing round

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos





The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) yesterday took significant steps toward enhancing regulatory efficiency and closing noticeable overlaps.

This renewed collaboration was formalised yesterday during a meeting held at the commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, a statement by the NUPRC’s Head of Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, said.

According to the statement, during the meeting, both the commission and the NMDPRA agreed to work more closely, nominating representatives from each organisation to address and resolve regulatory issues.

These efforts were aimed at promoting the overall interests of the industry, ensuring a seamless regulatory process across the sector and encouraging investments in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, the statement added.

To strengthen their partnership, NUPRC and NMDPRA resolved to hold quarterly meetings and the regular interactions designed to enhance their working relationship and promptly address any challenges that may arise while regulating.

Speaking at the meeting, the Commission Chief Executive of the NUPRC, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan underscored the importance of synergy between the two organisations, highlighting that cooperation was essential for the industry’s growth.

She emphasised that the oil and gas sector was vital to the nation’s economy and that both agencies serve as enablers for its continued development.

She said: “Whether we are talking about the upstream, midstream or the downstream, we are enablers for the industry and without a doubt, we know that the industry is the heartbeat of the nation’s economy. So, we are committed to ensuring that things work properly and the industry grows astronomically.

“We cannot do that if we do not work together because as we all know, sometimes there is no fine line between upstream, midstream and downstream. And if we are not working together, then that becomes a problem. So, I believe that this will be the beginning of many more interactions.”

She described the meeting as a testament to a renewed commitment, stating that both agencies were “putting forces together to ensure that the industry grows.”

Eyesan also sought support from NMDPRA in the ongoing licensing round and invited the Authority Chief Executive, Mr. Saidu Mohammed to the pre-bid conference scheduled to take place at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos on January 14, 2026.

NUPRC said the licensing round, which offers 50 oil and gas blocks, was expected to attract substantial investments and contribute to an increase in the nation’s reserves.

In his remarks, Mohammed emphasised the shared history of both agencies, referring to them as offshoots of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

He stressed the need for harmonious cooperation, saying: “We must improve this relationship between brother and sister agencies,” and pointed out that any differences should be resolved internally and amicably.

The partnership marks a renewed commitment by NUPRC and NMDPRA to fostering regulatory efficiency and driving investments in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, promising long-term benefits for the nation’s economy.

Expatiating on the January 14, 2026 pre-bid conference date for the 2025 oil and gas licensing round, a statement on X signed by Eyesan noted that it will afford the NUPRC the avenue to provide additional guidance concerning the the programme.

“The NUPRC is proud to announce the 2025 licensing round pre-bid conference scheduled for 9am Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at the Grand Ballroom, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. This announcement is sequel to a notice already published by the NUPRC in foreign and local newspapers in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.

“The focus areas of the upcoming pre-bid conference include: The implementation timetable, the bid package preparation, eligibility terms; and the assessment and the winners’ determination procedure.

“Interested members of the public are urged to register for the pre-bid conference through the portal br2025.nuprc.gov.ng. Detailed information on the licensing round guidelines, block descriptions and participation instructions are also available on the website,” the commission stressed.