Lagos Mobilises Stakeholders Ahead of Measles–Rubella Vaccine Rollout

Funmi Ogundare





The Lagos State Government yesterday said it has intensified efforts towards mobilising key stakeholders across communities, religious institutions and social groups to ensure the successful introduction of the Measles–Rubella (MR) vaccine scheduled to commence on January 20.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement on the Routine Immunisation (RI) schedule, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, explained the meeting was aimed at securing the interest, support and active participation of influential groups in encouraging parents and adolescents to embrace the new vaccine.

According to him, the MR vaccine rollout goes beyond procurement and distribution, requiring strong community advocacy to ensure that eligible children between the ages of nine months and 14 years, are brought out for vaccination.

“It is not just about getting the vaccine or the logistics to deliver it. We need people who will encourage mothers, fathers and adolescents to come forward, and that is where stakeholders play a critical role,” he said.

Mustafa stated the stakeholders’ engagement programme was designed to clearly communicate the importance of the measles-rubella vaccine and to enlist community leaders as ambassadors who would help promote the initiative at the grassroots level.

He noted that the goal was to ensure that all children across Lagos state, irrespective of religious or social background, receive the vaccine.

He stressed the dangers associated with rubella, particularly for pregnant women, noting that infection could lead to congenital rubella syndrome, which may result in babies being born deaf, blind, dumb or with cognitive impairments.

He said: “The introduction of the MR vaccine into the routine immunisation schedule would significantly reduce the risk of such outcomes and curb the spread of both measles and rubella in the state.”

The permanent secretary urged parents and guardians to present their children aged nine months to 14 years for vaccination when the exercise begins on January 20, adding that the MR vaccination would be conducted alongside other routine immunisation services, including polio, diphtheria, rotavirus and the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine, which protects against cervical cancer.

Mustafa assured residents the vaccines would be provided free of charge, stressing they are safe, certified and effective.

He called on Lagos residents to actively support the campaign by ensuring their children are fully immunised against vaccine-preventable diseases.

Speaking on the role of traditional institutions in the exercise, the Adegoruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, Ikorodu, Oba Semiudeen Kasali, noted that community mobilisation and active participation remain the most critical responsibilities of traditional rulers in achieving the goals of the vaccination programme.

According to the monarch, traditional rulers are entrusted with the welfare of their people and are therefore obligated to support initiatives that promote healthy and sustainable living.

He noted that ensuring the success of the vaccination exercise aligns with the belief that ‘health is wealth’ , and forms part of the core responsibility of traditional leadership.

Oba Kasali explained that traditional rulers would work to ensure that health workers and vaccination teams receive full cooperation within their domains.

This, he said, includes granting unhindered access to households, guaranteeing their safety, and preventing any form of harassment or obstruction during the exercise.

“Traditional institutions would also help create awareness within communities, encouraging residents to support and participate actively in the vaccination programme,” he stated, adding that such collective efforts are necessary to ensure that the objectives of the exercise are fully realised.

The monarch reaffirmed that traditional rulers across the state are committed to working with government and health authorities to ensure the successful implementation of the vaccination exercise, ultimately safeguarding the health and well-being of residents at the grassroots level.

In his remarks, the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abou-Nollah, represented by a Professor of Sociology at the University of Lagos, Waziri Adisa, commended the Lagos State governor and his deputy and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly for initiating the vaccination exercise, noting that the introduction of the MR vaccine is timely and necessary for safeguarding children’s health.

He said the vaccine would significantly reduce children’s exposure to measles and rubella, diseases that pose serious health risks if left unchecked. “This initiative is very important at this point, as it will help protect our children and strengthen public health,” he said.

He appealed to Muslim groups and associations across the state to cooperate fully with medical personnel and government officials involved in the vaccine rollout.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman, Lagos State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Steven Adegbite, the Assistant Secretary of the association, Rev. Dixon Dele Asaju, noted that the Christian body considers issues affecting children’s health a top priority and fully supports the vaccination initiative being led by medical experts.

According to him, the CAN chairman has instructed Christians not to spiritualise health matters, stressing that preventive healthcare must be taken seriously.

He noted that safeguarding children from diseases such as measles and rubella aligns with the widely held belief that health is wealth.

He said CAN has issued directives to churches across Lagos State, regardless of denomination or doctrinal differences, to mobilise their members and encourage full compliance with the vaccination exercise.

“Anything that concerns our children must be taken seriously in order to prevent diseases that may affect them in the future,” he said.