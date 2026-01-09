Edo Vaccination Campaign Targets 2.2m Children for Immunisation

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





Nigeria Integrated Mass Vaccination Campaign is targeting 2.2 million children for vaccination in the ongoing campaign against measles and rubella.

This was disclosed in Benin yesterday by Dr. Eseigbe Efeomo, the Director, Disease Control and Immunization of Edo State Primary Healthcare Department Agency.

In a media parley organised to sensitize journalists on the immunization project, Efeomo explained the campaign which commences on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, across the 18 local government areas of the State, will last for 10 days.

According to Efeomon, Edo State falls in phase 2, stream 1 of the immunization campaign that began late last year in the north.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator of National Primary Healthcare Department Agency, Mr Osawe Lawani, described measles and rubella as deadly viral infections.

He said, however, this could be halted by vaccination.

He added that children of 9 months to 14 years will benefit from the 2-in-1 vaccination, even as he added that vaccinated children would be issued vaccination cards.

Lawani disclosed that all parts of the state, including schools and worship centres, will be captured during the campaign.

He urged parents to make their children available for immunization.

On his part, UNICEF’s consultant on Social and Behavioural Change, Mr. Yakubu Suleiman, described the exercise as the second biggest immunization campaign in the world, as it will be carried out in 175 countries, with no fewer than 102.5 million children vaccinated in Nigeria.

He urged all media practitioners to key into the campaign for the prevention and elimination of measles and rubella in Nigeria.

Suleiman further urged them to help dispel all negative and false narratives about immunization by publishing accurate and positive reports on immunization.