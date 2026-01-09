Declare State of Emergency on ‘One-chance’ Vehicle Operators, Female Lawyers Charge Wike, Police, DSS

• Protest killing of colleague, nurse, others

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Female lawyers under the platform of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) have called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and all heads of security agencies in the country to declare a “State of Emergency” over the menace of “One-chance” vehicle operators in the FCT.

The group made the call on Thursday, while speaking with journalists in Abuja, on the brutal murder of a nurse, Chinemerem Chuwumeziem and a senior legal practitioner, Princess Chigbo Mediatrix, by suspected gang of one-chance operators in the FCT.

The lawyer’s lifeless body was found dumped by the roadside by her attackers a few days after the killing of the healthcare worker.

Speaking on the development, Chairperson of FIDA, Abuja branch, Mrs. Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko, lamented that the tragedy is a searing indictment of the growing insecurity in the FCT, a city that ought to represent safety, order, and the rule of law.

“While we mourn deeply with the family, colleagues, and loved ones of our fallen colleague, we condemn in the strongest possible terms, this heinous and dastardly act. No society that claims to be governed by law should tolerate the routine abduction, assault, and murder of its citizens, particularly in its capital city”, she said.

Stressing the incident is not isolated, FIDA claimed it forms part of a disturbing pattern of “one-chance” operations that have continued unabated, despite repeated public outcries, media reports, and citizen distress.

“The time for expressions of sympathy has passed. What is urgently required now is decisive, coordinated, and visible action”, she said, while calling on the FCT minister for, “An immediate declaration of a security emergency against the menace of one-chance operators within the FCT.”

According to her, the minister should establish and publicly unveil taskforce dedicated solely to dismantling these criminal networks as well as prioritize the installation and activation of functional CCTV surveillance, particularly along major transport corridors, drop off points, and identified hotspots.

FIDA in addition urged for the urgent regulation and sanitization of commercial transportation, including clear identification, registration, and monitoring of public and informal transport operators.

The association also called on the Police, Department of State Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and others to embark on intelligence-driven patrols, stop-and-search operations, and covert surveillance along known one-chance routes.

FIDA stressed that security agencies should promptly arrest, carry thorough investigation and prosecution of perpetrators and their collaborators.

The group in addition urged the judiciary to embark on serious and speedy disposition of cases arising from these crimes, so that justice is not only done, but seen to be done and more likely perpetrators, deterred.

“The safety of citizens is not optional. It is a constitutional obligation! When officers of the court, defenders of rights, are abducted and murdered on the streets of the nation’s capital, it sends a chilling message to every resident, especially women and other vulnerable commuters, who already navigate public spaces under constant threat.

“FIDA Abuja will not remain silent. We will continue to engage, advocate, and demand accountability until concrete steps are taken to end this scourge. We also reserve the right to pursue strategic advocacy and legal actions where necessary, in the interest of public safety and justice.

“We honour our fallen dearest FIDAn, not with silence, but with resolve. Enough is enough!”, Onyenucheya-Uko stated.