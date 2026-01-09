CAS Moves to Fast-Track Delivery of 12 AH-1Z Attack Helicopters

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has led a Programme Management Review meeting with senior United States Government officials and representatives of Messrs Bell Textron in San Diego, California, USA, as part of a strategic effort to enhance the operational capability of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The engagement, the NAF said, centred on fast-tracking the acquisition of 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters, a critical capability upgrade aligned with the CAS’s Command Philosophy of building and sustaining a highly motivated, professional, and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive airpower in synergy with ground forces to achieve national security objectives.

During the meeting, Aneke expressed appreciation to the United States government and Bell Textron for their continued cooperation, professionalism, and transparency in the execution of the helicopter acquisition programme.

According to a statement by NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the CAS stated that the structured review reflected NAF’s emphasis on programme discipline, accountability, and results.

Aneke stated, “We deeply value the professionalism and openness demonstrated throughout this process, and we remain fully committed to working closely with our partners to ensure the timely and successful delivery of these platforms.”

He stressed that the acquisition of the AH-1Z helicopters represented more than a simple platform upgrade, describing it as a testament to the enduring defence cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

The CAS said the programme underscored a shared responsibility for regional and global security built on mutual trust, common values, and a collective vision for peace and stability.

“This partnership reflects our resolve to address evolving security challenges through collaboration and sustained capability development,” he added.

Reaffirming NAF’s sense of urgency, Aneke assured the US team that his administration would take all necessary steps to ensure the helicopters were delivered in the shortest time possible.

He tasked the programme management team to work proactively and efficiently to complete production on schedule and within budget.

“Timelines and standards must be met concurrently. We must remain focused, innovative, and solutions-driven,” he emphasised.

The CAS also expressed profound gratitude to President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, for his unwavering support of the Nigerian Air Force.