Be Security Conscious, Security Expert Warns Students

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Following current security challenges across the country, students of the tertiary institutions have been admonished to always be security conscious and should under no circumstances disclose their personal security.

A security expert and the guest lecturer who delivered a lecture titled, Managing Security and Rumours in the Campus, Mr. A Musa, at the 33rd matriculation ceremony of the Kogi State Polytechnic in Lokoja on Thursday, expressed this position.

Musa explained that security is everybody’s business, urging students across tertiary institutions to take the issue of security seriously.

He highlighted some key factors that vitiate security within and outside campuses such posting on social media, disclosing vital information about themselves, keeping bad gangs, et cetera, warning against the danger of spreading rumours and unverified information.

He advised students not to disclose their personal security to anyone because such information could be used to trace the person and then become vulnerable to men of underworld.

He therefore cautioned all students across campus not announce their movement on social media, posting sensitive information about themselves, and disclosing to people about the their impending journeys.

He told them not to walk alone within or outside campuses and to always inform their partners or friends when going out.

The guest lecturer warned that student should avoid travelling in the night because of the free movement by criminal elements.

In his address, the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Professor Salisu Usman, disclosed the institution will continue to uphold discipline, transparency and zero tolerance for all forms of social vices, while promoting peaceful coexistence, responsible leadership and mutual respect.

“Our emphasis on security, moral discipline and academic integrity is non-negotiable and central to our institutional philosophy.

“Before I conclude, permit me to briefly reflect on the legacy and reforms of the present administration. Since we came on board, our guiding philosophy has been institutional renewal anchored on academic stability, programme expansion, quality assurance, security enhancement and student-centred governance.

“Today we matriculate a total of 4,591 students into seven (7) Schools and fifty-seven (57) academic programmes of the Polytechnic. Of this number, 2,460 students (54%) are admitted into National Diploma (ND I) programmes, while 2,131 students (46%) are admitted into Higher National Diploma (HND I) programmes”, the Rector stated.