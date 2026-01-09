  • Friday, 9th January, 2026

AFCON 2025: No More Delays in Super Eagles’ Bonuses, Says Uzoka-Anite

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government assured yesterday  that it had successfully streamlined administrative processes relating to the payment of  bonuses for the national team, Super Eagles, in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr.  Doris Uzoka-Anite, gave the assurance in a post in her official X handle, while addressing concerns over delayed payments to members of the national football team.

According to her, the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had resolved foreign exchange bottlenecks affecting the prompt settlement of players’ entitlements.

Her clarification were sequel to reports that the Super Eagles players threatened to boycott training, and declined travelling to Marrakech for Saturday’s quarter-final encounter with Algeria.

Uzoka-Anite said, “All group-stage bonuses have been fully released and cleared required regulatory stages. There will be no further administrative delays,” adding that authorities implemented a fast-track conversion process to meet players’ preference for foreign currency payments.

She further assured: “The final transfers to players’ domiciliary accounts are in flight and should reflect today or tomorrow,” adding that government’s priority remained players’ welfare.

“Our focus is to support the team as they push toward bringing the AFCON trophy home,” the minister stressed.

