You’re a Dependable Partner, Sanwo-Olu Says of Wife, Ibijoke, Celebrates Her at 59

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has celebrated his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on her 59th birthday, describing her as a courageous, kind-hearted and strong pillar of support.

Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, a medical doctor, the First Lady and Chairman of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), is 59 today, January 8.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described the Lagos State First Lady as a caring partner, committed prayer warrior, loving wife and mother.

He said his wife of over two decades has been a dependable and reliable partner in the delivery of the THEMES+ development agenda of his administration.

“Ibijoke is a God-fearing woman, a good companion, and a caring and loving wife and mother. She is a passionate Christian and lover of children. She is my dependable partner, who has complemented the roles that God has given us with all sense of dignity.

“She is a reliable partner who has used her good office as First Lady to support my role as Governor in ensuring that the dividends of democracy are delivered to millions of Lagos residents.

“On this occasion of her 59th birthday, I thank God for her life and appreciate her for all the support, time, sacrifice and contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State.

“I also use this auspicious occasion to appreciate her remarkable contributions to our family, the medical profession, Lagos State, and humanity in general. I wish Ibijoke good health and more fruitful, prosperous and impactful years ahead.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Lagos State, I celebrate my darling and loving wife, trusted and reliable partner, prayer warrior and the First Lady of Lagos, Dr Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on her 59th birthday,” he stated.