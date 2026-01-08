Soludo Mourns Loss of Three Anambra Brothers Involved in GNI House Fire Incident

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has expressed condolences and sorrow over the devastating fire incident that occurred at the Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street, Lagos Island, on December 24, 2025.

Three brothers of Anambra descent who were involved in the fire lost their lives during the incident.

The brothers who were described as businessmen plying their trade in the affected facility include Mr. Steve Onyeka Omatu (40), Mr. Casmir Nnabuike Omatu (39), and Mr. Collins Kenechukwu Omatu (37), all of the Omatu family of Uzoakwa Community in Ihiala Local Government Area.

A statement made available to journalists in Awka by the governor’s Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, quoted Soludo as commiserating with all families who lost loved ones in the inferno.

The statement read: “The governor regrets that this catastrophic event, which transformed what should have been a joyous Christmas Eve into a night of unspeakable tragedy, has left numerous hearts heavy with grief.

“The governor is particularly devastated by the loss of three sons of Anambra State. These industrious young men, who were simply striving to earn an honest living for their families, have been taken from us in the most tragic circumstances. Their loss represents not just a family tragedy but a collective loss to Anambra State.

“Governor Soludo wishes all affected families the strength to bear and recover from their irreplaceable losses, while praying that the souls of all the departed rest in perfect peace.

“He also called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and ensure that appropriate measures are put in place to prevent similar occurrences in the future.”

Aburime added that the governor commended the response of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Lagos State Fire Service, and all other emergency responders who he said worked tirelessly to rescue victims and contain the situation.

“The governor advised Anambra citizens residing in Lagos and other parts of the country to always prioritise human life and personal safety over recovering property and goods in the event of a fire outbreak.”