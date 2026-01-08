Police Celebrate Retired DIG Nwobodo on Coronation as Traditional Ruler

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigeria Police Force has extended its warmest congratulations to Retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Godwin Chijioke Nwobodo, on his coronation as the traditional ruler (Igwe) of Ihueze-Nnewe Autonomous Communities, Aninri Local Government Area, Enugu State.

The coronation which took place on Saturday, 27 December 2025, is a well-deserved honour recognising his lifetime of exemplary service, integrity, and commitment to leadership in both public service and community development.

A statement by the Force Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, noted that Retired DIG Nwobodo’s elevation to the revered traditional stool affirms the confidence placed in his character, wisdom, and capacity to lead.

Retired DIG Nwobodo joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1984 and served over three decades with distinction in various operational, administrative, and leadership roles across the country.

He held appointments as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in multiple Police Divisions, where he consistently demonstrated professionalism and exemplary leadership.

He also served as Director of Courses at the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano, making significant contributions to the training and mentorship of officers.

Rising to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Nwobodo was entrusted with the leadership of the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In this capacity, he played a pivotal role in integrating technology into policing operations and administration, helping modernise the Force.

Retired DIG Nwobodo retired meritoriously from the Nigeria Police Force on 12 August 2019, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, discipline, and institutional contribution.

His transition from national service to traditional leadership reflects a continuation of his lifelong commitment to service, now focused on fostering peace, unity, cultural preservation, and sustainable development within his community.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, expressed confidence that His Royal Highness, Igwe Godwin Chijioke Nwobodo, will leverage his extensive experience in leadership, conflict management, and governance to effectively discharge his royal responsibilities.