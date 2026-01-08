PATE: AN EXTRAORDINARY MAN

Today, I celebrate the life and legacy of an extraordinary individual, Prof. Umaru A Pate, whose generosity, laughter, unwavering support, and boundless kindness touched the hearts of every mass communication students and beyond.

History will remember Prof. Pate as a hero in the life of many students whom he relates with. History doesn’t change so does Pate’s impact on our lives. His generosity, compassion, sympathy has no boundaries, and his impact will be felt for many years if not forever.

He nurtured numerous students, colleagues, and peers offering valuable insight and support who are today excellent in what they do. Everything he touches flourished. He travels the world and shares his vast knowledge. He is not just a Nigerian professor, but an international one. It was, and it will remain a privilege for me and my colleagues to have learned under his supervision. For me, he is a hero who pushes me to greatness.

I remember the first day I saw Prof. Pate in Kashere, I couldn’t believe his simplicity and uniqueness. He is unique, simple, and relates well with his students. As famously said, “True greatness lies in lifting others,” that’s what Prof. Pate does.

Through his teachings, support, and guidance, he left an indelible mark on my life.I will always remember Pate for

commitment, passion and lifting others, laughter, and sense of humour.I owe my confidence, career paths, and even personal growth to his unwavering support.

Sahabo Abdulkadir,Kashere, Gombe State