Obasanjo: How I Saved Labour Union from CIA, KGB Influence

• NLC, Oshiomhole, point way forward on tax law

•ASUU deplores action of selfish politicians

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has said he took deliberate steps as military Head of State to prevent the leadership of the Nigeria Labour unions from succumbing to the influence of external forces, especially the CIA and KGB.

While justifying the labour reforms undertaken during his regime, Obasanjo said that trade union bodies were not properly funded at that time which made them susceptible to external influence and ideological cohesion.

The former president who spoke in Abuja on Wednesday at the launching of the biography of the prominent labour and pioneer president of the NLC, Comrade Hassan Sunmonu, said his intention was to have a Nigerian labour union organized by Nigeria, controlled by Nigeria, financed by Nigeria.

Obasanjo’s explanation came just as the president of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero and former governor of Edo, Senator Adams Oshiomhole suggested ways to stem the conflict being generated by federal government’s new tax legislation.

Similarly, the president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Chris, deplored the selfish actions of some of the politicians whom he said are defecting to ruling party to cling to office.

Obasanjo said that the military government set out to reform the labour movement in order to restore stability and its independence from the influence of the external bodies.

“I came on to say that I needed a Nigerian labour union organised by Nigerians, controlled by Nigerians and financed by Nigerians. So, we decided that there is going to be a labour reform and I told the man I put in charge, Justice Adeniyi

“Though these the labour organizations are Nigerian organizations, but they were not financed or funded by Nigeria. I don’t know if you know that, but that was the reality. One was being financed by KGB. That is the truth. And the other one was being financed by CIA. That was the truth.

“I needed for Nigeria a Nigerian labour union organized by Nigeria, controlled by Nigeria, financed by Nigeria. So, I decided there was going to be a labour union reform.

Obasanjo said that Hassan Sunmonu was one of those who was in the forefront of opposition to the labour reforms then but later became a major beneficiary having been elected as pioneer president of the NLC.

The former president also revealed how his government secretly struck a collaborative deal that ensured relative industrial peace and harmony in the country.

He said: “When Justice Adebiyi finished his job, and we reformed the labour and party law establishing NLC, what happened? Without government’s hand, they elected their leader. And Hassan became the first leader they elected. I don’t know how I felt at that time, but I felt comfortable.

“One, because I have had a short spell in the Ministry of Works, where Hassan was working. So, I had known him in the Ministry of Works. But now that he has become the leader of the trade union, I needed him.

“He needed me. It now depends how do we work together. So, if Hassan is seen as being too close to me, he will be seen as a sell-out.

“And he will not enjoy the confidence of the union and the member. So, I said to Hassan, you know, I need you, you need me. We have to succeed together”.

Ajaero and Senator Oshiomhole reignited the debate on the new tax law enacted by the federal government.

While faulting the enactment of the new tax legislation, Ajaero said that it was regrettable that law was passed without the requisite consultation and input of labour unions whose members constitute a major contributor to taxable income in the country.

He criticized the exclusion of organised labour in the development of the tax law saying there is need for government to always engage in deeper consultations before coming up with major policies.

Ajaero said: That was why we were excluded from the Committee and that was why our warnings went unheeded. We do not see anything wrong in pausing along this negative path, rethink, and,

redirect.

“Tax Law that imposes heavy burden on workers and the poor is not progressive. Tax that taxes the national minimum wage is not fair”.

Ajaero hailed the pioneering contributions of Sunmonu to the evolution of the modern-day trade Union organisations describing him as a living legend of our time.

Guest Speaker at the event and former Executive Secretary of ECOWAS, Mohammed Ibn Chambers said that Sunmonu is a great mobiliser who gained the trust and confidence of Nigerian workers through sincere engagement and selfless struggle for their welfare.

He said that Sunmonu did not stop at protests and opposition, but that he also championed alternative social development.

Book reviewer Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, of the Sokoto Diocese said that the author used the book to tell his life story including all his major experiences during his journey as a labour leader.

Kukah also used the opportunity to berate Nigerian politicians whom he accused indulging in manipulation and religion to achieve selfish political gains.

Former Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar described Sunmonu as a good man who done some good works as a labour leader.

Also in his goodwill message, retired Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, recalled his encounter with Sunmonu during the struggle for end to aparthied South Africa when he stood along with the federal government to ensure that it was pulled down.

Human rights lawyer and a senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana said described comrade Sunmonu as a remarkable leader who has lived a fulfilled life.

He enjoined the current leadership of NLC to emulate the legacies of Sunmonu in mobilizing workers to fight for social justice and economic well-being of the masses.

In his remarks, ASUU president, Prof. Chris Piwuna said the union will mobilise its members to check the antics of politicians who are engaging in rush defections ahead of the 2027 election.