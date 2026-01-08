NASENI Launches Inter-agency Innovation Competition for MDAs

• Says move meant to stimulate local solutions

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has announced the launch of an inter-agency innovation competition among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government.

The inter-agency innovation competition & awards, it said in a statement, is aimed at harnessing innovation, promoting collaboration and creativity among the MDAs.

NASENI added that it has the statutory mission “to develop and maintain a dynamic infrastructure to drive Nigeria’s indigenous industrialisation, job creation and national progress for the country.”

This specific initiative amongst the MDAs, the organisation stressed, seeks to harness innovative ideas that can drive technological advancement and address pressing challenges facing the nation amongst public servants.

“The competition hereby invites all MDAs to propose innovative solutions in various sectors, including health, agriculture, education, and infrastructure, leveraging science and technology to enhance public service delivery and improve the quality of life for Nigerians. MDAs are encouraged to submit their entries through https://naseni.gov.ng/innovation/

“Join the movement in driving innovation for a better Nigeria. Together, we can unlock our nation’s potential through innovation in science and technology. Join the movement by submitting your entry,” it stated.