Lagos Partners Time for Africa Foundation to Foster Sustainable Devt

Mary Nnah





The Lagos State Government has expressed its willingness to collaborate with Time for Africa Foundation to impact the lives of its residents.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, stated this during a strategic meeting with members of the foundation at Alausa recently.

According a press release signed by Mr. Kunle Adeshina, the Director, Public Affairs of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MOE&WR), the government is open to partnerships that are data-driven and people-oriented, as these assist in decision-making and futuristic predictions

Lagos, despite being the smallest state in Nigeria in terms of landmass, faces significant climate change challenges due to its unique geography.

The state which occupies 3,575 square kilometers of land with one-third being water is exposed to the risk of climate change in various ways.

“Sometimes when it rains, it rains excessively, and sometimes the heat could be excessive as well. The government acknowledges the reality of climate change and is taking proactive approaches to tackle its challenges,” Wahab noted.

Time for Africa Foundation is a multiple initiative foundation that focuses on community development, education, health, and climate action.

The foundation engages with global experts and stakeholders to drive sustainable growth, financial inclusion, and community development.

Dr. Abiodun Olushola, Founder of Time for Africa Foundation, expressed the foundation’s readiness to work with the Lagos State Government through its identified ministries and agencies.

The partnership between Lagos State Government and Time for Africa Foundation aims to advance sustainable community development in the state.

By collaborating with the government, the foundation hopes to positively impact the lives of Lagos residents.

This partnership aligns with the Lagos State Government’s commitment to climate action and sustainable development, as seen in its recent partnerships with international organizations to unlock climate financing and promote green economic growth.

The Lagos State Government has launched the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan (LCARP) and Climate Change Mainstreaming Strategy to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change challenges.

This plan serves as a guiding framework for the state to align its efforts with its climate change mitigation and adaptation strategy.

The state government has also partnered the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce to unlock climate financing and promote green economic growth.