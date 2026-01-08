Idanre Residents Hold Maiden Ode Mare Festival, Project Culture, Tourism

Fidelis David in Akure





Residents of Idanre community in Ondo State have expressed optimism that the annual Ode Mare Festival will serve as a strong platform for fostering unity, promoting peace, and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the people.

The culturally inclined festival, held in Idanre Local Government Area, is a newly introduced initiative aimed at celebrating the uniqueness of the Idanre people and their ancestral history prior to their descent from Oke Idanre.

The event featured colourful cultural displays representing the various quarters of the Idanre Kingdom, including Isalu, Idale, Irowo, Alade, and Atoshin, highlighting the community’s shared identity and historical roots.

Speaking at the festival on Wednesday, the Aare Onakakanfo of Otoja in Idanre, Chief Lawrence Akinboni, described the Ode Mare Festival as an avenue for promoting traditional values, indigenous music and dance, while also attracting tourists and stimulating local economic activities.

According to him, the celebration goes beyond entertainment, as it symbolises shared history, identity, and togetherness among Idanre people at home and in the diaspora.

“The Ode Mare is a festival created to provide a platform for the Idanre Kingdom. It is our way of appreciating God for the economic growth of the community. We believe strongly in our culture and heritage.

“Anything you do, just give thanks. This festival gives us the opportunity to celebrate our cultural heritage and promote our values, letting people know that Idanre has good sons and daughters,” he said.

Akinboni added the festival would grow bigger in subsequent years, noting that future editions would be more elaborate and impactful.

Also speaking, a community leader, Engr. Olaleye Osunmakinwa, said the festival would help reconnect Idanre indigenes across the globe while strengthening communal bonds.

“The Ode Mare Festival is very important to us. Firstly, we are trying to connect our people all over the world. Everything we are doing here is being watched globally. We are calling our people back home. We need unity in our midst and initiatives that will bring progress, not backwardness,” he said.

Osunmakinwa further noted that beyond cultural promotion, the festival holds significant economic value for the town.

“We do not want to rely solely on cocoa. We want our culture to generate income. There are many things around us in Idanre worth celebrating, and this festival will boost our economy,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Akinwole Solomon, said the Ode Mare Festival was conceived to place Idanre on the global tourism map while showcasing and preserving its cultural heritage.

In his remarks, the Ondo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Afolabi Adesoji, said the festival was designed to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Idanre people.

Represented by the Director of Tourism in the ministry, Dr. Adeola Aderinola, the commissioner assured that the state government would continue to promote culture and tourism as key drivers of economic growth.

“This festival is designed to promote culture and tourism in Ondo State. What we are witnessing today is part of the Mare Festival, a new innovation tagged Ode Mare. It is meant to promote the rich culture of the Idanre people, as evident in their traditional attire and cultural displays.”