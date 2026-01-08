Firm to Supply Tantita Advanced Drones for Oil Assets Protection

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), a private security company owned by Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo has signed a deal with an American Defence Company, Textron Systems for provisions three advanced drones for protection of oil and gas assets in the country.

The drones—Aerosonde Mk. 4.7 vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS)—can take off and land vertically without needing a runway.

The American firm, in a statement shared on its website and dated December 29, 2025, said the systems, which will be provided in a fully ITAR-free configuration to facilitate international export, are designed to operate without the need for runways, using hybrid quadrotor technology to enable vertical takeoff and landing.

Textron said it has also included options for additional aircraft and training support to allow Tantita to expand operational capabilities.

“The Aerosonde Mk. 4.7 VTOL UAS is a mature, highly reliable, and industry-proven autonomous solution that will provide Tantita Security Services with transformational capability to execute their security operations,” said David Phillips, Senior Vice President of Air, Land and Sea Systems at Textron.