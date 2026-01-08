  • Thursday, 8th January, 2026

Another Needless Super Eagles Bonus Row Threatens to Erupt Today 

Featured | 3 hours ago

Glory-seeking Super Eagles are at it again with threats from the players  not to train today or even leave their hotel rooms in Fes to board bus to Marrakech, venue of their AFCON 2025 quarterfinal clash with Algeria on Saturday.

However, while the social media was abuzz with the news of another bonus strike looming, THISDAY learnt from a top sport official that the threat was an unnecessary distraction for the team.

“I don’t know what all these noise is all about. Why will Super Eagles go on another needless striker after they have agreed that they will earn their bonuses in dollars in their domiciliary accounts anytime from now?” Observed the top sports official on Wednesday evening.

Although the players and officials are yet to get paid for the three wins in the group stage plus the Round of 16 victory, “the money will hit their accounts from the Central Bank. We have no control over that since we have  done the needful for the money to be paid to them,”revealed the official who would not want his name in print.

He said that if only Eagles had accepted to be paid in Naira, they would have long collected the bonuses. “ But we know majority of the players do not live in Nigeria. This was why we had to agree  for the money to be paid into their Domiciliary accounts. The money for all group matches against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda was ready since last week. The team’s secretary informed the players and asked if they will want the monies paid directly into their Naira account as this monies were paid in the Nigeria currency but the players insisted that they want the money paid in dollars. This was what brought the Central Bank into the picture,” he noted.

Last month in Morocco, the Super Eagles stayed away from training ahead of a CAF 2026 World Cup Playoffs clash against Gabon to protest outstanding bonuses and allowances. Although they defeated Gabon, they lost out in penalty shootouts to DR Congo in the final qualification playoffs game .

Now, with the AFCON 2025 quarter final ahead in barely 48 hours, another 

training is about to be aborted through needless agitation.

According to the bonus layout agreed with the team, each 

Super Eagles player stands to get $12,500 each for their second round victory against Mozambique; another  $15,000 if they beat Algeria in the quarter final; a graduated sum of $17,500 is on the line for each player to pick up for a semi final victory and $20,000 each if they lift the trophy. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.