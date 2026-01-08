Another Needless Super Eagles Bonus Row Threatens to Erupt Today 

Glory-seeking Super Eagles are at it again with threats from the players not to train today or even leave their hotel rooms in Fes to board bus to Marrakech, venue of their AFCON 2025 quarterfinal clash with Algeria on Saturday.

However, while the social media was abuzz with the news of another bonus strike looming, THISDAY learnt from a top sport official that the threat was an unnecessary distraction for the team.

“I don’t know what all these noise is all about. Why will Super Eagles go on another needless striker after they have agreed that they will earn their bonuses in dollars in their domiciliary accounts anytime from now?” Observed the top sports official on Wednesday evening.

Although the players and officials are yet to get paid for the three wins in the group stage plus the Round of 16 victory, “the money will hit their accounts from the Central Bank. We have no control over that since we have done the needful for the money to be paid to them,”revealed the official who would not want his name in print.

He said that if only Eagles had accepted to be paid in Naira, they would have long collected the bonuses. “ But we know majority of the players do not live in Nigeria. This was why we had to agree for the money to be paid into their Domiciliary accounts. The money for all group matches against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda was ready since last week. The team’s secretary informed the players and asked if they will want the monies paid directly into their Naira account as this monies were paid in the Nigeria currency but the players insisted that they want the money paid in dollars. This was what brought the Central Bank into the picture,” he noted.

Last month in Morocco, the Super Eagles stayed away from training ahead of a CAF 2026 World Cup Playoffs clash against Gabon to protest outstanding bonuses and allowances. Although they defeated Gabon, they lost out in penalty shootouts to DR Congo in the final qualification playoffs game .

Now, with the AFCON 2025 quarter final ahead in barely 48 hours, another

training is about to be aborted through needless agitation.

According to the bonus layout agreed with the team, each

Super Eagles player stands to get $12,500 each for their second round victory against Mozambique; another $15,000 if they beat Algeria in the quarter final; a graduated sum of $17,500 is on the line for each player to pick up for a semi final victory and $20,000 each if they lift the trophy.