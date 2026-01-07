Six Killed in Fresh Attack in Plateau, MACBAN, Berom Youths Trade Accusations

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Fresh tension has gripped Plateau State following conflicting accounts from two major community groups over a series of deadly attacks that left at least six people dead across Jos South and Riyom Local Government Areas on January 6, 2026.

In separate statements issued on Tuesday, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Plateau State chapter, and the Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM) presented sharply contrasting narratives of the violence, each accusing the other of orchestrating the attacks.

MACBAN, in a statement signed by its Plateau State Chairman, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, said suspected “Berom terrorists” ambushed Fulani herders around Gero community in Jos South Local Government Area at about 8 p.m. on Monday.

According to the association, the victims were returning to their cattle shed after shopping in Gero when they were trailed and attacked. One man, Zakariya Abdullahi, was reportedly killed, while another, Jibrin Musa, sustained critical injuries.

The group described the incident as part of a pattern of “countless attacks” on Fulani herders in 2025 and called on security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators. MACBAN urged its members to remain calm and law‑abiding, pledging continued cooperation with security agencies.

But in a swift rebuttal, the Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM) dismissed MACBAN’s claims as “falsehood,” insisting that the attacks in Gero and Jol were carried out by armed Fulani militias.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, BYM said three miners — Markus Danladi (55), Peter (27), and Acham Ayuba (24) — were shot dead at a mining site in Gero, Gyel District, at about 9:34 p.m. The group added that a 65‑year‑old woman, Jumai Aba, sustained gunshot injuries.

Earlier the same evening, BYM said, another attack in Jol community of Riyom Local Government Area claimed the life of Pius Luka Dida (23), a young father.

The association alleged that one of the attackers was accidentally killed by his own group during the Gero operation — a death it claims MACBAN is now presenting as that of an innocent herder.

BYM further accused MACBAN of “distorting facts” and shielding violent elements, linking the attacks to what it described as long‑standing land‑grabbing campaigns in parts of Riyom.

Beyond the killings, BYM also alleged that dry‑season farmlands in Kwi were destroyed by armed herders, listing losses amounting to over ₦14 million.

The group demanded the proscription of MACBAN, investigation of its leadership by Nigerian security agencies and international partners, compensation for affected families, and enhanced protection for vulnerable communities.

MACBAN, however, maintains that its members are victims of targeted violence and insists it is committed to peace.

As of press time, security agencies had not released a consolidated account of the incidents. Both groups say they have reported the attacks to the police, DSS, and Operation Safe Haven.

The latest killings add to a long list of violent incidents in Plateau State, where clashes between farming and herding communities have persisted for years despite repeated peace efforts.

Residents fear that the competing narratives and rising mistrust between communities could further inflame tensions unless authorities intervene decisively.