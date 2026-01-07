Oshiomhole: Why Okpekpe 10km Road Race is the Best in the World

Two-time Governor of Edo State and current senator representing Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has declared his readiness for the 2026 edition of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, scheduled for May.

In a video that has now gone viral, Oshiomhole appeared in his white Okpekpe t-shirt while walking in preparation for the race. He proudly displayed the distance covered and calories burned on his phone, 8.92km in 85 minutes, expending 492 calories, as proof of his training routine.

“Getting ready for Okpekpe race in May 2026. It’s good to start practicing, events don’t just happen overnight. To cover 10km in a mainly hilly environment with valleys, and fresh air. We are looking forward to this year’s Okpekpe race day and that is why I put on my Okpekpe t-shirt,” he said.

Oshiomhole described the race as unparalleled, not only because it was the first in West Africa to be granted a World Athletics Label but also because of the natural setting in which it takes place.

“It is the best road race in the world, I don’t want to say Africa, because there is no part of the world that has that kind of beautiful terrain, beautiful hills and valleys and it’s greens all over the place, and an innocent community with no pollution, clean air. If you want people with the African and traditional village hospitality, the natives are the best,” he added.

Experts agree that the Okpekpe terrain offers athletes a rare advantage. Running in a hilly, green environment devoid of air pollution enhances cardiovascular conditioning, strengthens muscles, improves lung efficiency, and provides mental restoration.

The combination of elevation changes, clean air, and natural surroundings creates both physiological and psychological benefits that boost performance and recovery.

This uniqueness has also been acknowledged by Norrie Williamson, a World Athletics certified course measurer from South Africa and technical delegate to the race on several occasions.

“The Okpekpe race terrain is one of the most unique in the world. The hills and valleys make it a true test for athletes, while the clean air and natural environment provide conditions that are rare in road running.

“It is not just about the competition; the course itself is an experience. Okpekpe offers a blend of athletic rigor and cultural authenticity that few races can match,” Williamson said in an interview.

The Okpekpe 10km Road Race holds a special place in African athletics history.

In 2015, it became the first road running event in West Africa to be granted a World Athletics Label, just eight years after the governing body began certifying road races worldwide.

A Label race is recognized globally for its quality and compliance, signifying that the event meets strict international standards for competition, organization, safety, and athlete participation.

Performances in Label races count toward official World Rankings in marathon and road running categories, giving athletes from Nigeria and across Africa a platform to compete at the highest level.

For Oshiomhole, however, the race is more than just a sporting event. It is a celebration of community, culture, and the pristine environment of Okpekpe.

‘There is no part of the world that has that kind of beautiful terrain,’ he emphasized, pointing to the hills, valleys, greenery, and hospitality of the local people.