Gov Sule Distributes 1,000 Mattresses, 500 Double-bunk Beds to College of Education

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule has distributed 1,000 mattresses and 500 double-bunk beds to students of the College of Education, Akwanga, in Nasarawa, to improve their learning environment.

Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, who stated this at a bimonthly press conference in Lafia, said the distribution is part of the attention the Sule-led administration has continued to give to the education sector since its inception in 2019.

He explained that the government had constructed many blocks of classrooms, renovated many schools, and built perimeter fencing at many schools to protect them against encroachment.

He added that the government had employed many teaching and non-teaching staff and supplied teaching materials at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of education in the state to improve the standard of education.

According to him, the governor has approved N165 million for the award of contracts to renovate girls’ hostels at Government Science School, Lafia, and construct 10 toilet facilities in the school.

The governor’s aide appealed to lecturers in state-owned tertiary institutions to call off the ongoing strike to pave the way for the resumption of negotiations and ensure the speedy resolution of the impasse.

THISDAY reported that the Joint Unions of Nasarawa State Tertiary Institutions had on December 29, 2025, declared an indefinite strike over the failure to implement the new national minimum wage for its members.

Ahemba stressed that the strikes by the College of Education, Akwanga; Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia; and the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia could affect students’ academic pursuits and appealed to the unions to return to the negotiation table for an amicable resolution of the issues.

The governor’s aide further said that the government is aware of the gradual infiltration of bad elements into the state, thereby posing security threats to residents.

“We wish to stress that the state government will not allow those enemies of peace to succeed in their evil acts against the peace-loving citizens.

“Effort would not be spared to sustain the hard-earned relative peace achieved by the present administration since its inception in 2019.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the recent midnight attack on residents of Akunza in Ashigi Community of Lafia by yet-to-be-identified gunmen. Government has since directed security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay,” Ahemba added.

He further assured the residents that the government was working closely with security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to implement the latest security measures taken to address this type of situation.

He assured the public that the government was doing everything possible to ensure the safety and security of citizens’ lives and property.

Ahemba, therefore, appealed to members of the public to report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities and to fully cooperate with security agencies to prevent and combat crime.