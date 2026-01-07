Alleged Rape: Pastor Okafor’s Lawyers Ask Accusers to Submit Evidence to Police

Wale Igbintade

The legal team representing Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor, has responded to allegations circulating against him on social media, calling on those making the claims to present any evidence to law enforcement authorities.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, counsel to the cleric, Barrister Ife Ajayi, said the allegations were unfounded and had caused reputational harm to his client.

He urged actress Doris Ogala, social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), and other bloggers to channel their claims to the Nigeria Police for investigation.

Ajayi said the statements and posts circulating online amounted to allegations that should properly be handled by law enforcement agencies rather than debated on social media platforms.

“Our client is a law-abiding Nigerian. Where allegations of a criminal nature are made, the appropriate place to ventilate them is before the police and the courts, not on social media,” he said.

The lawyer explained that the dispute between Pastor Okafor and Ogala arose from a business-related interaction in late 2024, which, according to him, did not progress as expected.

He said disagreements later spilled onto social media, with varying claims being made over time.

Ajayi stated that his client has consistently denied all allegations of criminal wrongdoing, including claims of sexual misconduct, describing them as false and unsupported.

He disclosed that earlier complaints relating to online conduct had been reported to the authorities and were resolved through legal processes, adding that no allegation of rape or sexual assault was made during those proceedings.

According to Ajayi, further complaints were subsequently lodged with the Nigeria Police following renewed online posts.

He said Ogala was invited by the police for questioning and later granted bail, stressing that investigations remain ongoing.

He added that Pastor Okafor has cooperated fully with police inquiries, honoured invitations, and provided information requested by investigators.

Ajayi also dismissed suggestions circulating online that his client evaded arrest or failed to respond to police summons.

Reacting to more recent online reports alleging rape by unnamed individuals, Ajayi described such publications as unverified and irresponsible, noting that they relied on anonymous claims rather than formal complaints to law enforcement agencies.

He said the continued circulation of unproven allegations had subjected Pastor Okafor and members of his family to harassment and threats.

In a direct challenge, Ajayi called on those making the allegations to formally submit their complaints, witnesses and evidence to the police for proper investigation.

“If anyone believes an offence has been committed, the law provides clear channels for reporting it.

Allegations should be backed with evidence and tested through investigation,” he said.

Ajayi urged members of the public to exercise restraint and allow the police to carry out their duties, cautioning against trial by social media.

“This is a society governed by law. Allegations must be investigated and proven in accordance with due process,” he said.