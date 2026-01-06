TAX REFORM AND THE COST OF SILENCE

​In recent weeks, Nigeria has been awash with heated debates over the newly introduced tax law. From social media timelines to informal discussions in public spaces, opinions have been freely expressed, often passionately and sometimes angrily. Unfortunately, much of this national conversation has been driven not by facts, but by fear, speculation, and widespread misinformation.

​Since the announcement of the new tax regime, reactions have poured in from different quarters of the country. Many of these reactions, including those from individuals who parade themselves as professionals or public commentators, reveal a troubling lack of understanding of what the law actually entails. Instead of clarifying issues for the public, these interventions have largely amplified confusion.

​At the centre of the controversy are exaggerated claims about bank transactions, increased taxation on the poor, and alleged attempts by government to squeeze already struggling Nigerians. These claims, repeated often and loudly, have taken root in public consciousness. In the absence of timely and authoritative clarification, misinformation has spread unchecked, exhausting citizens and distorting public perception.

​A sober examination of the new tax law, however, tells a different story.

​The reform represents one of the most comprehensive overhauls of Nigeria’s tax system in decades. It consolidates multiple outdated and overlapping tax laws into a more coherent framework designed to simplify compliance, improve efficiency, and promote fairness. Far from being a blanket burden on the masses, the law introduces progressive measures intended to protect low-income earners while ensuring that higher earners and large corporations contribute more equitably.

​Crucially, the new law removes the burden of Value Added Tax (VAT) from the most essential pillars of daily life: food, healthcare, and education are now VAT-exempt. This is a direct intervention to protect the purchasing power of the average Nigerian. Furthermore, one of the most significant provisions is the exemption of individuals earning up to N800,000 annually from personal income tax. This single measure offers relief to millions of Nigerians within the low-income bracket.

​To further ease the minds of the banking public, it must be clarified that this tax reform has absolutely nothing to do with bank transaction narrations. There are no “auto-debits” authorized by this law; taxes are paid yearly through a transparent system of self-assessment. The law also expands allowable reliefs and deductions, including rent relief, to ease pressure on households grappling with rising living costs.

​Small and medium-scale enterprises stand to benefit as well. Businesses below specified turnover and asset thresholds are exempt from certain major taxes, giving them room to grow without being stifled at infancy. For larger corporations, the law simplifies obligations by replacing multiple overlapping levies with a unified development levy, reducing complexity while maintaining revenue generation.

​Beyond revenue collection, the reform seeks to modernise tax administration. Digital filing systems, clearer compliance rules, and a restructured revenue authority are intended to reduce leakages, improve transparency, and build confidence in the system.

​If these are the provisions of the law, then the question must be asked: Why has public perception been so overwhelmingly negative?

​The answer lies in communication failure. From the outset, relevant government agencies failed to take control of the narrative. Institutions constitutionally mandated to inform and orientate the public, such as the National Orientation Agency and the Ministry of Information, were largely absent at a critical moment. In their silence, rumours thrived and misinformation flourished.

​This failure is particularly unfortunate in a country with no shortage of communication professionals, scholars, civil society organisations, and public institutions specifically tasked with public enlightenment. Nigeria should not be a fertile ground for policy-related rumours, especially on an issue as sensitive as taxation.

​Public policies do not exist in a vacuum. Their success depends not only on intent but also on public understanding and trust. When citizens are left to rely on hearsay, even the most well-meaning reforms are bound to be resisted.

​The way forward is clear. Government agencies, tax authorities, professional bodies, the media, and civil society must urgently rise to their responsibilities. Nigerians deserve clear, consistent, and accessible explanations of what the new tax law entails, who is affected, who is exempt, and what benefits it offers.

​Public sensitisation must go beyond press releases. It should involve deliberate communication strategies that reach communities in simple language and, where necessary, local dialects. Town hall meetings, media engagements, simplified guides, and stakeholder forums should replace ambiguity and fear.

​Misinformation thrives where clarity is absent. If Nigeria must make progress, policies must be accompanied by transparency, engagement, and trust-building. The new tax law should not become another example of a sound policy undermined by poor communication. It is not too late for relevant stakeholders to act, reclaim the narrative, and restore public confidence.

‘Kayode Awojobi, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State