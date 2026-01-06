Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Meets CBN Recapitalisation Requirement

Nume Ekeghe

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (RMBN) has announce that it has successfully met the N50 billion capitalisation requirement for merchant banks operating in Nigeria as of December 30, 2025 in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Banking Sector Recapitalisation Programme.

RMBN, in a statement, noted that this milestone underscores its financial strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance, while reflecting shareholders’ confidence in the Nigerian economy and the Bank’s role in shaping the country’s evolving financial landscape.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Executive Officer of RMBN, Mr. Bayo Ajayi said: “We are proud to have met the CBN’s capitalisation requirement. This achievement reflects our shareholders’ confidence in the Nigerian economy and our dedication to delivering best-in-class corporate and investment banking services across Nigeria and Africa. Our focus remains on building a stronger, more resilient institution that can thrive in Nigeria’s dynamic financial environment.”

“Meeting the CBN capitalisation threshold positions RMBN to deliver innovative financial solutions to clients, Enhance customer confidence, and Contribute to the stability and growth of Nigeria’s banking sector.”