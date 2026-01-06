Nine Soldiers Die, Five Seriously Injured in Mine Blast, Ambush in Borno

• Troops eliminate five terrorists, rescue kidnapped hostages in Borno, says military

• Bandits abduct four travellers in Kwara

• Kebbi announces reopening of schools in major cities, towns in state

• Natasha: Niger attack senseless, tragic

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





No fewer than nine soldiers were killed yesterday and several others injured, when their convoy hit a landmine and came under fire from terrorists in Borno State.

The attack took place on Sunday near Bindundul village, some 12 miles from Kareto, an area where Daesh-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters were said to operate freely and often set up checkpoints.

According to two security sources from the Damasak brigade, “The terrorists planted a mine that our soldiers stepped on. Unfortunately, about nine soldiers died instantly, while five others were seriously injured.”

A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force involved in the rescue operation, Abba Kaka Tuja, added that an armoured vehicle was destroyed when the mine detonated, followed by sporadic gunfire from militants.

The soldiers were traveling from Maiduguri to Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area, when the attack occurred around 1600 GMT, Tuja said.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) eliminated five terrorists and rescued kidnapped civilians during a coordinated offensive in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, the military announced.

In a statement yesterday, Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant-Colonel Sani Uba, said the operation was carried out in the early hours of January 4, 2026 following credible intelligence on terrorist movements in the area.

According to the statement, troops, working in close collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), engaged the terrorists at a known crossing point along the Sojiri axis.

The encounter resulted in the neutralisation of five terrorists, with no casualties recorded among the troops.

The operation also led to the successful rescue of three civilians, who had been abducted by the fleeing terrorists.

Items recovered at the scene included AK-47 rifles and other assorted materials believed to have been used by the insurgents.

Uba said the outcome of the operation underscored the professionalism, precision and combat effectiveness of the troops, as well as the value of sustained cooperation with local security stakeholders.

He added that the success of the mission reflected OPHK’s continued commitment to aggressive offensive actions aimed at degrading terrorist capabilities, while ensuring the safety and protection of civilians.

The statement further said troop morale across the North-east theatre remained high, with security forces maintaining dominance of the operational environment, despite evolving security challenges.

It said Operation Hadin Kai was resolute in its mandate to dismantle terrorist networks and restore lasting peace and stability to the region.

In a related development, about six suspected bandits, reportedly, abducted four travellers along Isanlu-Isin-Omu-Aran Road in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The monarch of Aafin community in Ile Ere district of Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, Oba Simeon Olaonipekun, and his son were kidnapped on December 31, 2025 around 8pm in his palace following the invasion of the palace by about eight suspected bandits.

The bandits had reached out to the residents of the community and demanded a ransom of N450 million for the release of the monarch and his son from the bandits’ den.

The suspected bandits, yesterday, stormed Isanlu-Isin-Omu-Aran road in Irepodun and abducted four travellers on the trip to Ilorin, the state capital.

The suspected bandits were said to have ambushed the travellers on the road and asked them to come down before they were later marched into the forest.

Sources close to the area told journalists in Ilorin that the attackers operated freely on the road, forcing vehicles to stop before whisking the passengers to an unknown location.

Sources added that the suspected bandits were yet to get in touch with the families of the victims for payment of ransom.

However, at the time of filing this report, there had been no official statement from the state Police Command confirming the attack or detailing efforts to rescue the abducted victims.

But a senior police officer with the Divisional Police Headquarters at Omu-Aran, who sought anonymity, confirmed the incident.

“The division has informed the state police command of the incident and we are working round the clock to secure the release of the victims,” the source said.

Insecurity: Kebbi Announces Reopening of Schools in Major Cities, Towns

Kebbi State Government directed the immediate reopening of selected schools across the state.

The announcement was made by Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Halimatu Bande, during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi.

According to Bande, only schools located within major cities and towns are approved to resume, while schools outside these areas would reopen at a later date, which would be communicated in due course.

The commissioner stated that the decision to reopen schools was a result of the improving security situation in the state.

“The security situation continues to improve, and we believe it is time for our schools to reopen. I urge all relevant stakeholders to comply strictly with these directives and ensure a smooth transition back to school,” Bande said.

The resumption applied to both primary and secondary schools, and the commissioner appealed to parents and guardians in the affected areas to ensure compliance by sending their children back to school.

She also charged Education Secretaries and Zonal Directors in the affected areas to ensure full compliance with the directive.

Bande expressed her appreciation to Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, for his continued support of the educational sector and his commitment to ensuring quality education in the state.

Insecurity: Diplomats Seeks Redeployment of Bello Matawalle from Defence Ministry

United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) and International Institute of Experts on Political Economy and Administration (IIEPEA) demanded immediate redeployment of Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, from the ministry.

The diplomats made the call at a press conference held yesterday in Abuja, while presenting an assessment report on the ongoing war against terrorism in Nigeria.

UN-WCD Secretary-General, Professor Tunji Asaolu, said the recent bandit attack at Kasuwan-Daji, in Niger State, where about 42 people were reportedly killed, indicated that Nigeria’s security architecture still required urgent recalibration.

He added that the incident reinforced the need for a “surgical cleansing” of the defence system, particularly of officials whose continued presence raised public suspicion or operational concerns.

“Our findings show clearly that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gone beyond expectations in confronting terrorism. What remains is to remove internal bottlenecks that could undermine his efforts,” Asaolu stated.

Asaolu recommended, in the alternative, that Bello Matawalle be redeployed from the Ministry of Defence, which they described as critical to restoring confidence and coherence in the anti-terror war.

He cited persistent credibility questions, including allegations of links with bandits dating back to Matawalle’s tenure as governor of Zamfara State, warning that keeping an official under such scrutiny weakened the moral authority of the security campaign.

Asaolu maintained that Matawalle’s continued stay in the defence ministry could dilute the seriousness signalled by recent military leadership reforms, including the appointment of General Christopher Musa as Minister of Defence.

Natasha: Niger Attack Senseless, Tragic

The senator for Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, condemned the Niger State attack as “heart-breaking, senseless and a tragic reminder of the worsening insecurity confronting many Nigerian communities.”

She said, “My heart is heavy as I mourn the innocent men and women who were brutally murdered at Kasuwan Daji Market.

“These were ordinary Nigerians going about their lawful activities, only to be cut down by evil forces that have no regard for human life.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan extended condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Niger State, statng that the burning of the market and the reported abductions had deepened the trauma of already vulnerable communities.

“The destruction of the market and the kidnapping of innocent citizens do not just claim lives; they devastate livelihoods and destabilise local economies,” she said.

She called on the federal government and security agencies to act swiftly and decisively to apprehend the perpetrators, stressing the need for a more proactive and intelligence-driven security strategy, especially in rural areas.

“Nigeria cannot afford to normalise these tragedies. Protecting lives and property is the foremost duty of any government.”

She prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims and urged urgent steps to restore peace and confidence in Niger State, as public pressure mounted on the federal government to end the reign of terror across the country.