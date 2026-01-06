NBCC Confirms Adaobi Onyedum as Director General

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Council of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has confirmed Ms.

Adaobi Onyedum as the director general of the chamber.

Onyedum’s appointment takes effect from January 1, 2026.

Prior to her appointment, Onyedum has served the chamber as director of Partnerships and Fundraising, and most recently as acting director general.

She would bring over eight years of cross-sector experience that spanned across global development, international diplomacy,

strategic partnerships, stakeholder engagement, and large-scale resource mobilisation

across Africa and the United Kingdom.

The NBCC said that her confirmation followed a period of demonstrated leadership and strong operational

performance during her acting tenure, as well as a proven institutional track record

within the chamber.

NBCC said: “As director of Partnerships & Fundraising at NBCC, she led initiatives that mobilised over ₦300 million in funding, spearheaded partnerships for a high-level UK–Nigeria trade mission involving over 50 organisations, and contributed to the development of a regional entrepreneurship and business development platform in collaboration with leading institutions.”

The council said that in her expanded role as director general, “Onyedum will lead the execution of the chamber’s strategic objectives, strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations

between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, deepen member value, and drive institutional

growth, financial sustainability, and global visibility.”

It said that as a global development and partnerships professional, Onyedum has held leadership roles at different organisations, including Slum2School Africa, Intelligent Innovations, SkillPaddy, and the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, where she designed multi-year donor engagement strategies, mobilised international funding exceeding $500,000, and collaborated with global partners such as UNICEF, the US Consulate, and the HP

Foundation to expand education access, youth empowerment, and inclusive

development initiatives.

She also led strategic initiatives at the NBCC Women and Youth Entrepreneurship

Development Centre, supporting entrepreneurship development, capacity building,

mentorship, and access to resources for women and young people.

“Across her career, she has contributed to programmes that have trained over 300 entrepreneurs and impacted more than 5,000 underserved children through education, skills development, and economic inclusion,” NBCC said.

Onyedum holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Nigeria, a

Master’s degree in Media and Marketing Communications from Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, and a professional certificate in Non-Profit Management from Lagos Business

School.

Speaking on her appointment, Onyedum reaffirmed her “commitment to positioning

the NBCC as a credible, member-driven, and

impact-focused institution that advances trade-led growth, strengthens private

sector collaboration, and supports sustainable economic development between Nigeria

and the United Kingdom.”