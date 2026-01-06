Ibrahim Obanikoro Launches Online Campaign as APC Begins Digital Membership Registration

Former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro (IBO), has intensified a massive online mobilisation campaign urging Lagosians, particularly residents of Lagos Island, who are yet to register as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take advantage of the party’s newly launched online membership registration.

Obanikoro said the initiative aligns with the constitutional right of every Nigerian to freely belong to a political party of their choice, describing the APC’s adoption of a digital registration process as a bold and forward-looking step.

According to him, the move reflects the party’s commitment to technology, transparency, accountability, and youth inclusion, positioning the APC as a modern political platform that resonates with the aspirations of younger Nigerians.

The lawmaker explained that the online registration, which commenced yesterday, is open to all Nigerians who have attained 18 years of age and possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN).

He highlighted what he described as clear and compelling reasons for joining the ruling party, noting that the APC-led administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken decisive steps in delivering on key national reforms.

These, he said, include fuel subsidy reforms, targeted agricultural interventions, increased financial allocations to states, critical infrastructure upgrades, and sustained efforts to address insecurity across the country.

Obanikoro added that the Tinubu administration is steadily placing Nigeria on a strong and advantageous path toward sustainable national development, while commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for providing purposeful and hardworking leadership that continues to drive growth, innovation, and socio-economic progress in Lagos State.

He stressed that joining the APC offers citizens a meaningful opportunity to participate in nation-building and become part of a progressive movement focused on reform, development, and inclusive growth.

Calling on young Lagosians to seize the moment, Obanikoro urged them to register and make their voices count within the political process.

“APC is about progress. This is about your neighbour, my neighbour, our neighbour, working together for a better future,” he said, adding optimistically: “For Lagos Island, joy is coming.”

The online registration exercise is expected to significantly broaden the APC’s membership base, strengthen grassroots participation, and deepen democratic engagement across Lagos State and beyond.