Foundation Pushes Early Healthcare Access for Vulnerable Nigerians

Non-governmental organisation, Michael Odokoro Foundation, has expressed dismay over the inability of many Nigerians to promptly access healthcare, saying there is a need to change the situation.

The foundation said across many low-income and underserved communities in Nigeria, illness was rarely addressed at its earliest stage, and called for a community-based approach to healthcare.

Founder of the foundation and Chief Executive Officer of Moontech Real Estate, Dr Michael Odokoro, said: “As a medical doctor, most people present to the hospital when their disease is already at a chronic stage. We felt it was wiser to go to them early, identify illnesses from the start, and provide care for indigent people who may never make it to a hospital.

“If people wait until they are critically ill before seeking care, we have already lost valuable time. Our mission is to meet people where they are before their condition becomes life-threatening.”

Meanwhile, the foundation’s impact became visible during its first major outreach on August 16, 2025, in Guzape Village. During the exercise, over 350 residents were medically consulted and screened, while 80 vulnerable individuals received care packages containing essential health and hygiene supplies.

Building on that effort, the foundation organised a second outreach on December 13, 2025, at the Durumi IDP Camp, a densely populated settlement largely made up of displaced women and children. The team consulted and screened more than 700 people and distributed care packages to over 200 individuals, offering much-needed relief in a setting where access to healthcare remains severely limited.

As the foundation plans future outreaches across more communities and IDP camps, its message is clear: meaningful healthcare impact begins not in hospitals, but within the communities that need it most.

The scale of the foundation’s outreach is supported by a diverse and committed volunteer force. Over 70 volunteers participated across the two outreaches, including medical doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, and non-medical volunteers who handled logistics, patient coordination and health education.