Court Orders Sealing of Lekki Waterfront Property

Alex Enumah in Abuja





A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered the sealing of a disputed waterfront property located within the Lekki Peninsula Scheme area of Lagos State, pending the determination of a civil suit arising from a commercial land transaction between private parties.

The order followed an ex parte application filed by one of the parties to the dispute, Mr. Henry Ugonna Orabuchi, who was seeking judicial intervention over disagreements connected with the ownership, documentation, and regulatory status of the property.

According to court filings, Orabuchi stated that he was introduced in 2022 to a property owner by an intermediary who presented him as the owner of a waterfront property in Lekki, Lagos.

He said he was informed that part of the land was waterlogged and required sand-filling, after which portions would be sold.

Orabuchi said he subsequently entered into an agreement to acquire 3,000 square metres of the reclaimed land for an agreed consideration.

He also disclosed that additional funds were paid at various stages of the transaction, based on representations made during the course of the agreement.

The plaintiff listed documents presented to him to include a Lagos State Certificate of Occupancy covering the adjoining land, with assurances that necessary consents for the reclaimed portion would be derived from the same root of title.

He added that the agreement also provided that access to the waterfront portion would be through the adjoining developed property.

Plaintiff claimed that following the sand-filling exercise, issues arose concerning regulatory assessments and the extent of land recognised by relevant authorities, adding that disagreements followed over documentation and the perfection of title to the portion he contracted to purchase.

Orabuchi also referenced regulatory actions by Lagos State agencies during assessments conducted on the property, which he said raised additional concerns regarding compliance with applicable planning and building regulations. These developments, he maintained, prompted him to seek formal clarification and legal protection.

Court documents indicate that Orabuchi petitioned the Nigeria Police over the transaction, after which the matter was referred for investigation.

While those investigations were ongoing, he alleged that subsequent actions led him to seek relief before the FCT High Court, Abuja.

In Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/4636/2025, Orabuchi approached the court, seeking the enforcement of his fundamental rights and interim measures to preserve the disputed property pending the resolution of the dispute.

While holding that the application had merit and there was need to preserve the subject matter, Justice J. O. Musa, subsequently issued an Interim Order directing the Inspector General (IG) of Police, through the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Lagos State, and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Lagos State, “to seal and secure the entire property known and described as Plot No. A. Block 12, Lekki Peninsula Scheme, Lagos State, including the reclaimed land at the back of the property measuring 3,000 square meters forthwith, and to immediately halt all works, activities, actions, or steps on the said property while ensuring that no person, authority, or entity howsoever described is permitted access to or entry upon the property pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit before this Honourable Court”.

Musa made another interim order directing the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Lagos State “to place a caveat on the whole property described as Plot No. A, block 12, Lekki Peninsula Scheme, Lagos State, including the reclaimed land at the back of the property measuring 3,000 square meters forthwith pending the hearing and final determination of the substantive suit before this Honourable Court”.

The court ordered that the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development be joined as the seventh respondent in the suit, and shall also abide by all orders made in the instant ruling of the court.

The property was subsequently sealed by relevant enforcement authorities in compliance with the court’s directive.

The substantive issues surrounding the land transaction, ownership claims, regulatory compliance, and associated allegations remaind subject to investigation and judicial determination.

Legal practitioners said the court order did not determine liability but served as a temporary measure pending a full hearing.

All parties involved were expected to present their respective positions before the court as proceedings continue.