Bauchi ALGON Calls on Tinubu to Intervene, Stop Mohammed’s Intimidation

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Bauchi State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), comprising the 20 Local Government Areas, has called on President Bola Tinubu, to intervene and stop what it described as political intimidation of Governor Bala Mohammed and his administration.

The call was made at a press conference addressed by the Chairperson, Mahmood Babamaji, Executive Chairperson of Bauchi LGC.

ALGON, he said, observed with dismay, the continuous intimidation, investigation and arbitrary arrest of government officials under Mohammed, all under the pretence of fighting corruption.

“All of us the, Executive Chairpersons of the Twenty LGCs of Bauchi State under the auspices of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Bauchi state chapter are compelled to address the press today on certain political developments that affects our principal and Mentor, Distinguished Sen Dr Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, Kauran Daular Usmaniya, the democratically elected Governor of Bauchi state.

“This press briefing does not in any way seek to undermine the legitimacy or constitutional duties of any agency of the federal government but simply to put certain records straight for Nigerians to note.

“The scenario continues with the recent arrest and investigation of some government officials by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the attempt to associate Governor Bala Mohammed and his administration with terrorism which we considered defamatory, dangerous, and capable of undermining public trust and national security efforts.”

“Governor Bala Mohammed, as a true Democrat, has always respected the sanctity of the Federal Government and its institutions, collaborating with the Federal Government in achieving success, peace and stability, making Bauchi State as the gate way to the North East becoming the most peaceful state in not just the North East sub region But the North generally.

“As Chairpersons of the Twenty LGCs of Bauchi state, who have the privy knowledge of security situations in our respective local government areas, we category debunked the alleged terrorism accusation levelled against our Principal, Distinguished Sen Dr Bala Mohammed whose two term tenure in Bauchi state is characterized by deepening stake holding, inclusion and strong commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence,” it stressed.