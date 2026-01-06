2026 UTME: JAMB Debunks Hike in Registration Fees

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked reports suggesting an increase in registration fees for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) programme. The costs will remain unchanged in the best interests of candidates and parents.

The examination body explained that fees for UTME and DE registrations have remained the same in the last nine years, adding that there is no plan to introduce any hike ahead of the 2026 exercise.

This clarification was made in JAMB’s Weekly Bulletin released on Monday, January 5, 2026.

The Board noted that instead of increasing fees within the period under review, registration costs have actually been reduced, contrary to public speculation.

JAMB said the clarification was meant to reassure “parents, guardians and prospective candidates” who may be worried about the financial demands of the coming examination year.

“This clarification is provided to properly guide members of the public who wish to plan ahead for the education of their children, as the cost implication for the 2026 exercise remains largely the same as that of the previous year,” the Board stated.

It explained that its approach is in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu, passed through the Minister of Education, which requires government agencies to operate with policies that are people-friendly.

It added that while it continues to maintain the credibility and standard of its examinations, it also considers the economic challenges facing Nigerian households.

JAMB, however, noted that any review of fees in the future would only happen if it becomes absolutely necessary to preserve the quality and integrity of its examinations.

Parents and guardians were advised to prepare early for the registration of their children, as the Board warned that the registration period would not be extended once it begins.

According to the Board, the sale of application forms for the 2026 UTME will commence on Friday, January 31, 2026, and will close on Saturday, March 8, 2026.

Despite what it described as a reduction in fees over the years, JAMB said it has continued to run its operations responsibly and efficiently, while making significant financial remittances to the Federal Government.

“Despite this downward review of fees, the Board has continued to operate efficiently and prudently, resulting in substantial remittances to the Federal Government over the years.

“This underscores JAMB’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and effective public-sector financial management,” it stated.

Reaffirming its position, the Board added: “JAMB remains committed to fairness, transparency, and affordability while sustaining global best practices in the conduct of its examinations.”