  • Monday, 5th January, 2026

Troops Eliminate Five Terrorists, Rescue Kidnapped Hostages in Borno

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have eliminated five terrorists and rescued kidnapped civilians during a coordinated offensive in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, the military has announced.

In a statement Monday, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said the operation was carried out in the early hours of January 4, 2026 following credible intelligence on terrorist movements in the area.

According to the statement, troops, working in close collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), engaged the terrorists at a known crossing point along the Sojiri axis. 

The encounter resulted in the neutralisation of five terrorists, with no casualties recorded among the troops.

The operation also led to the successful rescue of three civilians who had been abducted by the fleeing terrorists. 

Items recovered at the scene included AK-47 rifles and other assorted materials believed to have been used by the insurgents.

Lieutenant Colonel Uba said the outcome of the operation underscored the professionalism, precision and combat effectiveness of the troops, as well as the value of sustained cooperation with local security stakeholders.

He added that the success of the mission reflects OPHK’s continued commitment to aggressive offensive actions aimed at degrading terrorist capabilities, while ensuring the safety and protection of civilians.

The statement further noted that troop morale across the North-east Theatre remains high, with security forces maintaining dominance of the operational environment despite evolving security challenges. 

Operation Hadin Kai, it said, remains resolute in its mandate to dismantle terrorist networks and restore lasting peace and stability to the region.

