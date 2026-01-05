Cavista Technologies Announces Fourth Hackathon, Targets Next Generation of Tech Innovators

Funmi Ogundare

Cavista Technologies has announced the fourth edition of its annual hackathon, a flagship technology-driven initiative aimed at nurturing young Nigerian innovators.

The programme, scheduled to hold from February 21 to 22, 2026, at the Welcome Centre Hotel, Ikeja, will bring together undergraduate students from selected tertiary institutions in Lagos and its environs to collaborate and develop practical solutions to real-world challenges using technology.

The General Manager of Cavista Technologies, Mrs. Oyebola Morakinyo, said the 2026 edition of the 24-hour innovation challenge would surpass previous ones, adding that millions of naira in prizes will be won.

She added that the hackathon is open to undergraduates with demonstrable tech skills and a passion for creativity, teamwork and problem-solving.

“Students from six tertiary institutions across Lagos and neighbouring areas would participate. At Cavista Tech, our goal is to discover, empower and celebrate Nigeria’s tech talents by providing a platform where young innovators can showcase their creative and problem-solving skills,” she said.

“Through this initiative, we foster collaboration, entrepreneurship and digital transformation.”

Morakinyo added that while the 2025 edition was highly successful, the upcoming hackathon would be elevated through support from the Ministry of Youth Development and the involvement of leading tech entrepreneurs and experts, including co-founder of Andela and Future Africa, Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, who will mentor and inspire participants.

She explained that the hackathon reflects Cavista Technologies’ broader commitment to innovation and human capital development, noting that the event would once again run simultaneously in the organisation’s global offices in the United States, India and Botswana.

Expected dignitaries at the Lagos event include the Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, as well as industry leaders and stakeholders within Nigeria’s technology ecosystem.

Interested participants are required to apply online, after which shortlisted candidates will be grouped into teams for the competition.