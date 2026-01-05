Cavista Holdings Targets Sustainable Value Creation in 2026

Raheem Akingbolu

The Chairman of Cavista Holdings, Niyi John Olajide, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to long-term investment, sustainable value creation, and impactful community development across Nigeria and Africa in 2026.

In his New Year message, Olajide expressed gratitude and renewed optimism while emphasising the role of purposeful enterprise in nation building and economic transformation.

He noted that Cavista Holdings, through its portfolio companies, Cavista Technologies; Agbeyewa Farms; Glocient Hospitality, and Payzeep, remains focused on disciplined execution, operational excellence, and long-term strategic growth.

According to him, the group will continue to deepen investments in businesses, people, and communities, while extending its footprint to additional states in Nigeria and across Africa.

“In 2026, we will continue to invest — in businesses, communities and people. Our objective remains clear: to leave every community we enter better than we met it,” Olajide stated.

He explained that Cavista Holdings’ expansion strategy will deliver capital infusion, skills development, innovation, and enhanced economic opportunities across its host locations.

Olajide further reiterated the company’s commitment to creating pathways that enable young Nigerians and Africans to thrive.

“Talent is universal; opportunity must be enabled. Through our businesses, we remain committed to providing young people with the platform, environment, and support required to succeed,” he added.

He appreciated the organisation’s partners, employees, host governments, and the media for their continued support and collaboration, noting that their confidence reinforces Cavista Holdings’ responsibility to lead with integrity and purpose.

“As we move forward in 2026, we do so with confidence, discipline, and clarity of purpose. Together, we will continue to build institutions that matter, create impact that endures, and inspire generations across Africa,” he said.

Olajide concluded by extending his best wishes for a prosperous New Year.