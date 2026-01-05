APC National Secretary Demands Wike’s Resignation as FCT Minister

•Says his support for Tinubu does not make him APC member

•Insists Wike’s attempt to destabilise Rivers APC won’t be tolerated

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru has called the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike to immediately resign as minister and face his obsession with Rivers politics.

Recall that Basiru in a post on his Facebook on Sunday told APC National Vice Chairman, South-south, Victor Giadom to stop disrespecting the Governor of Rivers state, Sim Fubara to please Wike.

In recent times, Wike has renewed his hostilities against his estranged optical godson, Fubara and vowed to ensure that he does not return in the 2027 elections.

However, Basiru’s intervention got Wike angry, making the FCT Minister to warn him to steer clear of Rivers’ politics.

Wike gave the warning on Monday during his thank-you visit to Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he alleged that some political actors had taken advantage of the N600 billion reportedly left in the state’s coffers and were now speaking recklessly about Rivers affairs.

“Let me warn those who come to Rivers State, because you have heard that we have N600 billion, you come here, you collect, and you open your mouth to talk anyhow.

“I say it here, take this message to your National Secretary, leave Rivers State alone. Go and ask those who have done it before. Don’t take our support for Mr President for granted. You have to be careful with statements you make.

“Today, you are enjoying in Osun, you don’t know those who did the work. You are opening your mouth to talk about Rivers State. Anything you see, take it.

“Go and ask other people what has happened to them before. If your hand burns, no be me burn am o. This state is a no-go area. Take the one you have taken, stop making unnecessary comments’, he stated.

But responding while speaking with journalists on Monday in Abuja, the APC scribe said Wike is not a member of the ruling party and cannot dabble into the affairs of the party.

He stated categorically that he should resign his position as FCT minister and face his obsession with Rivers politics.

Basiru stated: “My attention has been drawn to the tirade of the Minister of the FCT against my person and my office as the National Secretary of the APC.

“This is as regards my position that all members of the NWC must accord any sitting Governor his due respect and that the Governors remain the leaders of the Party in their States.

“It is shocking that such an innocuous statement can elicit such uncouth responses from no less than a member of the Federal Executive Council.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our records indicate that Minister Nyesom Wike is not a member of our Party (APC) so he lacks the locus to dabble into the affairs of our party. And as National Secretary of the APC, I am imbued with the responsibility to protect the interests of the Party and all its members and structures.

“Hence, my comments regarding the affairs of the APC in Rivers State cannot be an undue interference in the affairs of Rivers State. As National Secretary, my activities cannot be confined to my home state, Osun State.”

Basiru noted that cheap blackmail has become a stock-in-trade.

He added: “I also take exception to Wike’s reference to a certain N600 billion largesse in the State for which I and other APC leaders are scrambling.

“This is nothing but cheap blackmail which has become his stock-in-trade. My background and track-record is that of unquestionable integrity and I challenge him to prove his allegations or we may meet in court.”

The party chieftain challenged Wike to prove his allegation or he might drag him before the court of law.

Basiru noted: “As to his veiled threat against me, let me remind Wike that he is not God and may be overplaying his political card.

“My faith is in God and will not succumb to cheap threats such as the one from Wike. I am one of the young Nigerians that confronted military rule, fighting for democracy, when the likes of Wike were nowhere in sight.

“Let me also remind Nyesom Wike that his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, does not automatically make him a member of the APC.

“Millions of non-APC Nigerians also support Mr. President and his own is no different. His attempt to destabilise our party in Rivers State will not be tolerated and he cannot bring the spirit of PDP into the APC.

“Finally, my advice to Nyesom Wike is that he cannot be in the Federal Executive Council of an APC Government and be causing confusion within any organ or structure of the party at any level, using the leverage of that same office. The honourable thing to do is to resign his appointment as Minister.”