Detty December Fest Marks Lagos’ Redefinition of Year-End Music Culture

Yinka Olatunbosun

The just-concluded Detty December Fest was a memorable delivery of a month-long cultural and musical celebration at Ilubirin, Lagos, from December 7 to 29. With four highlight days, the season culminated in a series of high-energy performances that assembled global stars, top African talents, and hundreds of fans together in what will now become one of the most anticipated end-of-year festivals on the continent. The festival, headlined by international artists such as Busta Rhymes and Gunna, featured Afrobeats’ greats namely Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Shenseea, Phyno, Fave, Juma Jux, Qing Madi, Diamond Platnumz and more.

This edition was a rare mixture of seasoned artists called the OGs and newcomers, some of whom were making their debut appearances before Nigerian audiences. Clad in Nigerian-themed costume, Juma Jux’s dramatic stage entrance was a critically acclaimed performance while nostalgia was evoked when the incredible MI and a few of his contemporaries stormed the stage to reclaim his hip-hop sovereignty.

From the outset, Detty December Fest stunned audiences with an opening spectacle featuring Aerial Ballerinas that set a theatrical tone for the month’s programming. The grand opening night’s lineup included high-calibre performances from Nigerian icons Wande Coal, Young Jonn, Ice Prince, Darey, Fola, Shoday, and Jerry Shaffer. The festival also partnered with the Federal Ministry of Art and Culture, with Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa recognising Detty December Fest as a defining contributor to Nigeria’s cultural ecosystem, highlighting its role in strengthening the country’s global creative presence and attracting holiday tourism.

Reflecting on the festival’s success, Deola Art Alade, Founder & Group CEO of Livespot360, highlighted the city’s enthusiasm for live music and cultural celebration:

“This year showed that the appetite for Detty December Fest is real. Ilubirin proved Lagos is ready for a world-class December experience, and this is only the beginning.”

Darey Art Alade, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, added insight on the creative vision behind the festival: “We set out to create a festival that feels true to Lagos. One that is fresh and exciting. The response from the artists and fans tells us we got it right.”

Detty December Fest 2025 set a new standard for live entertainment in Lagos while building on the cultural momentum that has positioned Detty December as a key driver of entertainment, tourism, and economic activity for Lagos each year.