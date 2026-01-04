Again, Gunmen Invade Plateau Village, Kill Seven, Injure Others

Yemi Kosoko in Jose

Gunmen attacked a village in Plateau State’s Qua’an-Pan Local Government Area (LGA), killing seven people and injuring several others on Friday night.

Eyewitnesses in Jos, the state capital, said yesterday that the incident occurred in Bong village, Doemak District, where the assailants launched a house-to-house attack, targeting women, children, and the elderly.

Residents described the attackers as heavily armed, while survivors reported that the victims were mostly those who could not escape in time.



A native of the local government council, Mr. Lawrence Dogari, confirmed the attack, saying, “For now, I can confirm to you that over seven persons have been killed, while some persons are still missing.”

The Director of Press and Publicity to the Executive Chairman of Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council, Danaan Cletus Sylvanus, also confirmed the incident, stating that the number of fatalities could not be ascertained at the moment.



“The council boss, Hon. Christopher Audu Manship, is condemning the attack on innocent persons and is collaborating with security operatives to ensure that the culprits are arrested,” Sylvanus said, adding that the council chairman promised to provide updates as more information becomes available.



The spokesman for the state Police Command, Alabo Alfred, did not answer several calls on his mobile phone when contacted by our correspondent for comment on the issue.

The attack on Friday is the latest in a series of killings carried out by gunmen in Plateau villages in recent times.

Gunmen had, on Christmas Eve, attacked the Bum community in Jos South Local Government Area and killed seven persons as well.