Trump Releases Photo of Maduro in Handcuffs, Says US Will Run Venezuela and Tap Oil Reserves

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday released a photograph showing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in handcuffs, confirming that Maduro has been taken into US custody following a U.S.-led military operation in Venezuela.
The image, shared on Trump’s Truth Social account on Jan. 3, shows Maduro wearing large glasses and headphones while restrained. Trump said the photo was taken aboard the USS Iwo Jima, a US Navy ship.


According to US officials, Maduro and his wife, First Lady Cilia Flores, were detained overnight after American forces launched coordinated strikes aimed at dismantling Maduro’s government. The couple were removed from Venezuela and placed aboard the naval vessel, which is en route to New York.
Speaking to reporters hours after Maduro’s capture, Trump said the United States would temporarily run Venezuela, citing a leadership vacuum following the operation. He announced plans to take control of the country’s oil infrastructure, stating that the U.S. would repair damaged facilities and sell “large amounts” of Venezuelan oil to other nations.


Trump accused Maduro of drug trafficking, using oil revenues to fund criminal networks, and forcing mass migration toward the United States. Maduro, who has led Venezuela since 2013, has consistently denied all allegations.
The operation followed months of secret planning and an intensified pressure campaign against Venezuela’s government.
Venezuela’s vice president condemned the operation in a national address, demanding Maduro’s immediate release and declaring him the country’s rightful president. Heightened security were reported in Caracas as uncertainty spread over the country’s political future.

